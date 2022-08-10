First Orion and CX Effect Partner to Transform Customer Experience for Businesses Through Branded Communication Solutions

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces its partnership with CX Effect, a technology outfitter focused exclusively on improving customer experience. CX Effect will offer First Orion’s Branded Communication products, INFORM® and ENGAGE ®, to help businesses brand their calls and prevent them from being blocked or marked as scam.



“Branded communication technology is drastically changing how businesses engage with their customers via the phone channel, and we’re thrilled to add the leading provider of this disruptive technology to our roster,” said Andrew Pryfogle, founder and CEO of CX Effect. “Organizations across all industries have felt the effects of consumers ignoring their calls, and Branded Communication presents an experience that increases customer engagement.”

The rampant number of illegal robocalls has conditioned consumers to ignore calls from phone numbers they don’t recognize, and numbers incorrectly categorized as spam have made reaching customers less effective for businesses. Based on measured proprietary scam call data, First Orion estimates U.S. mobile subscribers received over 100 billion scam calls during the first six months of 2022. This projects to over 80 million successful scam attempts resulting in cumulative financial losses as high as $40 billion. First Orion’s Branded Communication products, ENGAGE and INFORM, help companies overcome some of those challenges by empowering them to display the company name, logo, department and reason behind the call on the call recipient’s mobile device at the time of the call and in the call log afterward.

“Branded Communication is an enterprise-wide technology that can immediately increase the engagement rate between businesses and customers,” said Nick Andrews, director of channel sales and partnerships at First Orion. “We’ve been met with an overwhelming amount of enthusiasm from our partners since launching our Partner Prime Program earlier this year, which has led to a wide adoption of our Branded Communication technology.”

First Orion also provides businesses with the industry’s most comprehensive analytics for Branded Communication programs. With advanced metrics like Call Duration Buckets and Program Comparison, companies can identify the strengths and weaknesses of their calling programs and compare metrics between them to better understand why certain programs are successful or not.

For more information about First Orion's Branded Communication solutions, visit firstorion.com, and to learn more about CX Effect, visit cxeffect.com.

About First Orion

First Orion Corp. is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies and provides industry-leading branded communication and communication protection solutions to mobile carriers and businesses. Branded Communication solutions, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, empower consumers to connect over a branded and verified call and are used by hundreds of companies worldwide. First Orion's Communication Protection suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers and processes more than 100 billion calls annually for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile Networks. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

About CX Effect

CX Effect is a technology outfitter focused exclusively on customer experience. Founded in 2020, CX Effect helps organizations map solutions and gear up for digital transformation. The company guides leaders through every step of implementation so they can realize greater impact and a faster return on investment.​ For more information, visit cxeffect.com.

