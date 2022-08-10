Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results and Zoom Conference Call

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 after markets close in New York on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



The next day, Friday, August 19, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. E.D.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BRynFRuhTEapVu1kG-mIbw

Or join by phone: United States: +1 929 205 6099 United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:

US and International numbers

Webinar ID: 881 8184 1110

Passcode: 361151

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator’s website (www.navigatorgas.com) under Investors Centre and Key Dates.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.