Yamaha Launches 2023 Proven Off-Road ATV and Side-by-Side Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, unveils its 2023 model year lineup of Proven Off-Road ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles. Designed, tested, and built to maximize capability, comfort, and confidence for every off-road enthusiast, from heavy-duty ranch work to adventurous expeditions across extreme terrain, only Yamaha meets and exceeds the standards customers demand.



Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is built with pride and assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution. The 2023 models include:

Recreational SxS Lineup: Wolverine RMAX2 1000, RMAX4 1000, X2, and X4

Pure Sport SxS Lineup: YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R

Utility SxS Lineup: Viking and Viking VI

Utility ATV Lineup: Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450

Sport ATV Lineup: Raptor 700, Raptor 700R and YFZ450R

Youth ATV Lineup: Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50

“Customers know Yamaha will provide high-quality, top performing products to help accomplish their goals and realize their adventure, regardless if they’re working on the farm, exploring technical trails, or competing in national racing circuits,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “The measures we’ve taken to ensure they have the best owner experience – whether its seamless accessory integration, an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty, or our advanced, U.S.-based manufacturing facility – showcases our commitment to building proven, reliable products for our Yamaha family around the world.”

2023 Recreational SxS Lineup: Wolverine RMAX2 1000, RMAX4 1000, X2, and X4

The 2023 Wolverines are Yamaha’s most versatile vehicles with the perfect blend of sport and utility, ideal for any task from farming and hunting to exploring and overlanding. All Wolverine models are available in two configurations: a two-seat chassis paired with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, providing excellent utility on the ranch or on a hunt, while simultaneously allowing owners direct access to the engine for easy maintenance; and a four-seat chassis, with simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, giving users the option of additional cargo space, passenger capacity for up to four occupants, or a combination of the two.

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 is the ultimate off-road adventure machine capable of traversing a wide variety of terrain with the power of its advanced 999-cc twin-cylinder engine. Its premium chassis features a rugged, eye-catching exterior combined with a comfort-focused automotive interior designed for all-day driving with industry-exclusive soft touchpoints to reduce fatigue, and interior lighting and backlit switches for driving in low-light conditions. To meet the varying demands of drivers and terrain, Yamaha’s D-Mode optimizes the RMAX 1000’s full engine power, adjusting throttle response and engine braking to provide three distinct power-delivery options: Crawl, Trail, and Sport (prewired on R-Spec). Performance can be personalized even further with 3-way adjustable FOX® QS3 shocks (R-Spec and XT-R models) or three-position – Comfort, Medium, Firm – in-cab electronically adjustable Fox iQS shocks (LE models), all mounted to wide-arc A-arms for performance-tuned damping and maximum ground clearance.

The 2023 Wolverine X2 and X4 deliver superior handling, especially on tight, technical trails. Smooth, ultra-quiet power comes from an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine housed in a sporty, compact chassis. All Wolverine X2 and X4 models are equipped with 27-inch GBC® Dirt Commander radial tires with eight-ply rated construction for increased ground clearance, traction, and durability. Large 207mm vented disc brakes with two-piston calipers provide exceptional stopping power on all four wheels with excellent feel. Independent double-wishbone suspension with an anti-sway bar offers 8.7-inches of travel in the front of X2 and X4 models, and 9.3-inches of travel in the rear on the Wolverine X2. Exclusive to the Wolverine X4, the rear suspension includes innovative self-adjusting shock absorbers that automatically regulate to varying passenger weights and cargo loads.

All 2023 Wolverine models receive:

Yamaha’s extremely reliable Ultramatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), backed by an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha’s rugged On-Command drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s exclusive torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), providing light-effort steering, balanced feedback, and precise steering-character to further reduce vibration and driver fatigue.

Yamaha-exclusive Speed Management System, seamlessly limiting the vehicle’s top speed to 25 mph by simply turning a removable key, ideal for worksites and other specialized operating conditions (on select models).

Bright LED headlights, marker lights, and taillights (with class-exclusive reverse lights on RMAX 1000 models).

2,000-pound towing capacity via a standard 2-inch hitch receiver.

600-pound-rated bed capacity with easy-to-operate automotive-style tailgate.

Prewiring for Yamaha Adventure Pro, WARN® winch, and additional Yamaha Genuine Accessories (on non-equipped models).

All 2023 Wolverine R-Spec models are available in Cyan / Yamaha Black starting at $15,799 MSRP for the X2, $18,399 MSRP for the X4, $23,999 MSRP for the RMAX2 1000, and $26,399 MSRP for the RMAX4 1000. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport is available in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $25,899 MSRP and features highly adjustable, sport-tuned FOX 2.0 piggyback shocks with preload and high/low speed compression adjustability, 30-inch GBC Terra Master SQ 10-ply rated radial tires with an asymmetric design, and 14-inch cast aluminum beadlock wheels. All Wolverine XT-R models are available in Desert Tan / Tactical Black painted body work with color-matched interior and are equipped with a WARN VRX 45 winch and Yamaha Adventure Pro (prewired on X2/X4). The Wolverine X2 and X4 XT-R models start at $17,399 MSRP and are further enhanced with fully adjustable KYB® piggyback shocks (self-leveling rear on Wolverine X4). RMAX 1000 XT-R models start at $27,199 MSRP and include Maxxis® Carnivore tires on 14-inch aluminum beadlock wheels and a factory-installed SSV® audio system. The Wolverine RMAX 1000 Limited Edition (LE) models start at $27,699 MSRP and include Titan / Midnight Blue painted body work, color-matched interior, WARN VRX 45 winch, Yamaha Adventure Pro, plus FOX iQS shocks and higher-grade audio system with 2 additional speakers for rear passengers in the RMAX4 1000 LE.

2023 Pure-Sport SxS Lineup: YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R

The 2023 YXZ1000R models are the pinnacle of pure-sport, high-performance SxS vehicles, built to handle a wide variety of terrain – from open deserts and dunes to muddy trails and rough, rocky terrain. The YXZ is powered by Yamaha’s industry-first 998-cc triple-cylinder engine and a sequential five-speed manual transmission with either a clutch pedal and center-console shifter for the ultimate direct-connection experience in a SxS, or an auto-clutch with Yamaha’s Sport Shift (SS) technology, which allows drivers to seamlessly shift via aluminum paddles mounted on the steering column.

All 2023 YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R models receive:

Yamaha’s rugged On-Command drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s exclusive torque- and speed-sensitive EPS, providing light-effort steering, balanced feedback, and precise steering-character to further reduce vibration and driver fatigue.

Compatibility with the Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) Turbo Kit, utilizing the renowned Garrett GT2554R turbo to meet Yamaha’s high standards of durability and reliability (available at ShopYamaha.com and Yamaha Dealers).

Four LED headlights adding to the aggressive appearance and a bright LED taillight for increased visibility.

A high-flow intake, exhaust, and oversized rear-mounted radiator for maximum airflow and engine cooling.

Fully adjustable FOX 2.5 Podium RC2 shocks with dual-spring-rate adjustable crossovers.

Non-XT-R models include 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn 8-ply rated radial tires.

All-wheel disc brakes with large 255mm rotors in the front and 245mm rotors in the rear for excellent braking power.

Prewiring for Yamaha Adventure Pro, WARN winch, and other Yamaha Genuine accessories (on non-equipped models).



The 2023 YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R are available in Yamaha Racing Blue starting at $21,899 MSRP. The 2023 YXZ1000R SS XT-R is available in Desert Tan / Tactical Black painted bodywork with a color-matched interior, plus a suntop, center-mount mirror, centerline pod light, enhanced underbody protection, Maxxis Carnage radial tires on true beadlock wheels, and a custom front grab bar with a heavy-duty WARN VRX 45 winch and integrated dashboard switch for $24,699 MSRP.

2023 Utility SxS Lineup: Viking and Viking VI

Yamaha’s Viking and Viking VI SxS vehicles are value-packed with Real World Tough durability. All Viking models are equipped with Yamaha’s durable, reliable, and proven 700-class engine. Combined with a comfortable ride in its class-leading cabin with room for three to six people, Vikings are the toughest and hardest-working utility-based SxS models.

All 2023 Viking and Viking VI vehicles receive:

Yamaha’s extremely reliable Ultramatic CVT, backed by an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha On-Command drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s speed- and torque-sensitive EPS.

1,500-pound towing capacity via the standard 2-inch hitch receiver and a 600-pound-rated bed capacity.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed with a rugged rubber cargo bed mat for added convenience and durability.



Both 2023 Viking models are available in Tactical Green with the 3-seat variation starting at $15,699 MSRP and Viking VI at $16,499 MSRP. 2023 Ranch Edition models are available in a Copper Metallic painted bodywork with a color-matched interior, under-seat storage, cast aluminum wheels, comfort-grip steering wheel, overfenders, center rearview mirror, rear grab bar, and distinct Ranch Edition badging starting at $16,399 MSRP.

2023 Recreational and Utility ATV Lineup: Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450

Yamaha’s 2023 Recreational and Utility ATVs offer the best of both worlds – capable of heavy-duty ranch or farm work when you need it, while providing endless fun and exploration on the trails when you want it. The 2023 Grizzly is the ultimate adventure ATV, delivering the ideal blend of big-bore power and performance for a smooth and powerful ride to conquer extreme off-road trails. The 2023 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 combine Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability with class-leading capability while delivering maximum value and work-ready performance in a compact, nimble chassis for tight and technical trails.

2023 Grizzly and Kodiak models receive:

Yamaha’s proven 700-class liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine on all Grizzly and Kodiak 700 models, with the Grizzly having a sportier engine character for recreational riding and the Kodiak 700’s skewed toward smooth operation and a milder initial power engagement.

421-cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine on all Kodiak 450 models.

Ultra-reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by an industry-exclusive Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha On-Command drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha industry-leading torque- and speed-sensitive EPS on all Grizzly and select Kodiak models.

Prewiring for the Yamaha Adventure Pro on all Grizzly ATVs.

The 2023 Yamaha Grizzly is available in Cyan / Yamaha Black starting at $11,399 MSRP and Realtree Edge at $11,799 MSRP. The Special Edition Grizzly features Titan / Midnight Blue painted body work with 27-inch Maxxis 'Zilla tires, 14-inch aluminum wheels for $11,999 MSRP. The Grizzly XT-R Edition is available in Desert Tan / Tactical Black painted body work, a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, and all Special Edition upgrades for $12,399 MSRP.

The Kodiak 450 and 700 are available in Tactical Green with optional EPS starting at $6,899 MSRP, or in Fall Beige / Realtree Edge with EPS starting at $8,199 MSRP. The Kodiak 450 is also available in Steel Blue starting at $6,899 MSRP or in a Special Edition package with EPS and a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch for $8,299 MSRP. A Special Edition Kodiak 700 is available in Tactical Black with EPS and a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch for $10,999 MSRP.

2023 Sport ATV Lineup: Raptor 700, Raptor 700R, and YFZ450R

Conquering dunes and trails with ease, the 2023 Raptor 700 lineup offers superior style, comfort, and performance. A potent and proven 700-class engine delivers enormous torque right off idle, transitioning into a potent mid-range and monstrous top-end. The Raptor 700 features an advanced, lightweight hybrid steel-aluminum frame with aluminum subframe and swingarm, creating a light, yet durable and rigid structure to provide the best power-to-weight ratio possible. Race-caliber suspension on the Raptor 700R models provides superior handling in all terrains.

The 2023 YFZ450R is the undisputed podium-topping ATV used by the world’s top racers, including multi-time, reigning Grand National Cross Country and ATV Motocross pro champions, Walker Fowler and Chad Wienen. The YFZ450R is the most technologically advanced sport ATV on the market, with its 449-cc fuel-injected engine and titanium five-valve cylinder head delivering torquey acceleration off idle, and abundant power throughout the mid- to top-end. A weldless, professional-caliber, lightweight aluminum frame with a tension-steel bottom allows the engine to sit lower for excellent mass-centralization. Suspension components and settings further reduce weight while providing light, yet precise handling. Comfort and convenience are also enhanced with an assist-and-slipper clutch, diminishing clutch lever effort for less fatigue, while also increasing clutch plate pressure and reducing engine braking for faster cornering, particularly while downshifting.

The 2023 Raptor 700 is available in Cyan / Yamaha Black starting at $9,399 MSRP. Suspension is upgraded on the Team Yamaha Blue Raptor 700R with high- and low-speed compression and rebound adjustability for $9,999 MSRP. Raptor 700R SE models are further enhanced with a GYTR front grab bar, GYTR footwells, and a unique color and graphic kit in either Gray Metallic Black or Yamaha Black for $10,599 MSRP. The 2023 YFZ450R is available in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP. Special Edition YFZ450R models feature an added GYTR front grab bar and unique color and graphic kits in metallic gray for $10,699 MSRP (the YFZ450R is not available in California).

2023 Youth ATV Lineup: Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50

The 2023 Grizzly 90 combines Yamaha’s namesake performance and versatility with a fun and confidence-inspiring 90-cc engine and CVT drivetrain for entry-level riders 10-years-old and up to develop their off-road abilities. The youth model offers several Grizzly DNA features including mud-protection fenders, trail-pointed comfort suspension, front and rear cargo racks, and Grizzly-tread tires. The 2023 Grizzly 90 is available in Armor Gray at $3,299 MSRP.

The 2023 Raptor 90 brings the world of sport ATVs to riders ages 10 and up. With sporty styling based on the top-selling Raptor 700R, this entry-level ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road sport ATV performance, legacy, and quality to the entire family and next generation of budding motorsports enthusiasts. The 2023 Raptor 90 is available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White at $3,299 MSRP.

The 2023 YFZ50 introduces the fun and exciting world of sport ATVs to riders ages 6 and up. Inspired by the championship-winning YFZ450R, this youth ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road performance and confidence to the next generation of growing motorsports enthusiasts. The 2023 YFZ50 is available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White at $2,299 MSRP.

2022 Yamaha XT-Reme Terrain Challenge: Dates Announced, Registration Opens Soon

The 2022 XT-Reme Terrain Challenge (XT-R Challenge) returns to the iconic Loretta Lynn Off-Road Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee September 30 – October 2. Yamaha is inviting owners of its Proven Off-Road Side-by-Sides and ATVs to bring friends and family out for another entertaining and fun three-day weekend celebration.

The XT-R Challenge features an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put participants and their Proven Off-Road Yamaha Wolverine, YXZ1000R, or Grizzly vehicle to the test. This year, a 1,000cc class was created specifically for Wolverine RMAX 1000 and YXZ1000R owners, featuring all-new challenges and obstacles to highlight their unmatched power, performance, and off-road prowess. Riders, drivers, and spectators who attended previous XT-R events can expect to, once again, be thoroughly entertained with a new course and activities for the whole family, such as demo rides in the new 2023 Yamahas, music, games, giveaways, workshops, and more. Entries are limited. Further announcements, details, and information on the XT-R Challenge, including registration, will be announced shortly.

REALize Your Adventure and learn more about Yamaha’s 2023 Proven Off-Road line-up at YamahaOutdoors.com, or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors, tune in to the Yamaha Outdoors podcast on listening apps, or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaWolverine #RMAX1000 #RMAX2 #RMAX4 #RMAX2Sport #WolverineX2 #WolverineX4 #YXZ1000R #YamahaViking #VikingVI #YamahaGrizzly #Kodiak700 #Kodiak450 #Raptor700 #Raptor700R #YFZ450R #Grizzly90 #Raptor90 #YFZ50 #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA #XTRChallenge

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

ATVs over 90-cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

The YFZ50 is recommended for use only by riders 6 years and older and always with adult supervision.

The Raptor 90 and Grizzly 90 are recommended for use by riders 10 years and older and always with adult supervision.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4416d27d-d91e-45cd-83ec-b7acc7ec3ffb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e8a984e-8134-4927-92e7-df895d9ac82d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f7f44b9-4e7f-42cf-b6ae-8d87bf381dbf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2bb6f1f-e11e-411c-8acd-0edb30eedc20

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16b7092a-953c-4226-9dc7-57223dbae667

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93db0ac5-2d97-4db5-9301-660bd5ff4530

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da19ae36-d43f-49f0-8969-e3d2ff985670

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f8aa322-6691-4991-b876-876c37018349