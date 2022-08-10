NEXGEL Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 revenue increased 35% YoY and 42% sequentially to $561 Thousand

Company sees growth in its branded consumer products and launches MEDAGEL Pro Pads

LANGHORNE, Pa., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Adam Levy, NEXGEL Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the second quarter of 2022, we successfully continued to grow revenue year-over-year. I am particularly pleased with our ability to generate positive gross profit during the quarter and, from an operating perspective, we increased our investment in R&D for the long-term growth opportunities of the business. Our growth is attributable to our branded products and contract manufacturing segments. Within the branded product segment, we are focused on expanding our hydrogel line and recently introduced our 11th product in July, MEDAGEL Pro Pads. We also saw increased demand within our contract manufacturing business, which continues to advance as a result of sustained use in our customers' line extensions. We are moving forward with our plan to advance NEXDrape, our first potential medical device product, and expect clinical data before the end of the year. As of June 30, 2022, we had $9.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, including our investment in treasuries of $5.4 million, which we believe provides us with a very comfortable balance sheet to continue our planned year-over-year growth the foreseeable future and invest in the business.”

Second Quarter 202 2 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $561 thousand, an increase of 35%, when compared to $417 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and a sequential increase of 42% as compared to $396 thousand for the first quarter ended March 30, 2022. The increase in our overall revenue was due to sales growth of new products as well as our initiatives in branded consumer products.

Gross profit was $101 thousand, yielding a 18% gross profit margin, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to a gross profit of $4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Cost of revenues was $460 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $413 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in cost of revenues is primarily aligned with the increase in revenues in the current year.

Operating expenses, including R&D and SG&A expenses, increased by $262 thousand to $819 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $557 thousand for the three months June 30, 2021. During the quarter R&D totaled $111 thousand as compared to $10 thousand during the second quarter of 2021 and $24 thousand during the first quarter of 2022. The increase in SG&A expenses is primarily attributable to increases in compensation and benefits and costs for professional fees and other administrative expenses associated with public company governance requirements.

As of June 30, 2022, NEXGEL had $9.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, which includes an investment in treasuries of $5.4 million.

Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Launched MEDAGEL Hydroliner Pro Pads. The MEDAGEL Pro Pads are for protecting eyelashes during cosmetic extension and lift and tint services. These under-eye pads provide powerful, yet skin-friendly adhesion aimed at isolating the lower lashes.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its quarterly operational and financial results for the second quarter 2022.

NEXGEL Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: August 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: +1-877-407-9208 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-201-493-6784 (International)

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1562627&tp_key=63fb56d71d

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through August 17, 2022, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13732071. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on NEXGEL’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.nexgel.com/.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contact s :

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com

Media Contact s :

Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1241 / 516.779.2630

ckasunich@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com

NEXGEL, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,420 $ 13,350 Marketable securities 5,371 - Accounts receivable, net 300 209 Inventory 381 291 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 313 77 Total current assets 10,785 13,927 Goodwill 311 311 Intangibles, net 26 33 Property and equipment, net 704 723 Operating lease - right of use asset 1,832 1,926 Other assets 113 63 Total assets $ 13,771 $ 16,983 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 522 $ 254 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85 62 Convertible notes payable 1,240 2,037 Note payable, current portion 18 10 Warrant liability 419 318 Operating lease liability, current portion 207 207 Total current liabilities 2,491 2,888 Long-Term Liabilities: Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,669 1,744 Notes payable, net of current portion 263 266 Total long-term liabilities 1,932 2,010 Total liabilities 4,423 4,898 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 5,572,234 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 19,025 18,891 Accumulated deficit (9,683 ) (6,812 ) Total stockholders’ equity 9,348 12,085 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,771 $ 16,983





NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 561 $ 417 $ 956 $ 683 Cost of revenues 460 413 884 722 Gross (loss)/profit 101 4 72 (39 ) Operating expenses Research and development 111 10 135 17 Selling, general and administrative 708 547 1,467 1,017 Total operating expenses 819 557 1,602 1,034 Loss from operations (718 ) (553 ) (1,530 ) (1,073 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (348 ) (370 ) (1,092 ) (518 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (150 ) (25 ) Debt discount costs — (52 ) — (68 ) Other income 2 147 2 147 Changes in fair value of warrant liability 29 2 (101 ) 8 Total other income (expense) (317 ) (273 ) (1,341 ) (456 ) Loss before income taxes (1,035 ) (826 ) (2,871 ) (1,529 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss $ (1,035 ) $ (826 ) (2,871 ) (1,529 ) Net loss per common share - basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.28 ) (0.52 ) (0.52 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.28 ) (0.52 ) (0.52 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share - basic 5,572,234 2,939,837 5,572,234 2,918,759 Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share – diluted 5,572,234 2,939,837 5,572,234 2,918,759





NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Retained

Earnings

(Accumulated Total

Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit) Equity (Deficit) Balance, January 1, 2022 5,572,234 $ 6 $ 18,891 $ (6,812 ) $ 12,085 Stock-based compensation - - 55 - 55 Net loss - - - (1,836 ) (1,836 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 5,572,234 $ 6 $ 18,946 $ (8,648 ) $ 10,304 Stock-based compensation - - 54 - 54 Restricted stock vesting - - 25 - 25 Net loss - - - (1,035 ) (1,035 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 5,572,234 $ 6 $ 19,025 $ (9,683 ) $ 9,348





Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Retained

Earnings

(Accumulated Total

Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit) Equity (Deficit) Balance, January 1, 2021 2,838,047 $ 3 $ 2,570 $ (2,502 ) $ 71 Stock-based compensation - - 69 - 69 Restricted stock vesting - - 21 - 21 Issuances of common stock, net of issuance costs 101,800 - 285 - 285 Warrants issued for debt issuance - - (18 ) - (18 ) Beneficial conversion and warrant features of convertible debt - - 1,276 - 1,276 Net loss - - - (704 ) (704 ) Balance, March 31, 2021 2,939,847 $ 3 $ 4,203 $ (3,206 ) $ 1,000 Stock-based compensation - - 74 - 74 Restricted stock vesting 39,324 - 21 - 21 Net loss - - - (826 ) (826 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 2,979,171 $ 3 $ 4,298 $ (4,032 ) $ 269





NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)