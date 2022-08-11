Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces its operating and financial results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2022 (the “Quarter” and “First Half” respectively). Further information on the financial and operating results for the Quarter and First Half can be found in the management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and the unaudited financial statements which are available on the Company’s website, and which have been filed on SEDAR.



Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022

Gross revenues of $36.99 million, a 23.4 per cent increase on the $29.98 million achieved in the second quarter of 2021 ("Q2 2021").

Gross profit of $17.9 million, a 28.8 per cent increase on the $13.9 million in Q2 2021.

EBITDA (excluding asset impairments, depreciation and net foreign exchange gains) of $17.8 million, a 23.8 per cent increase on the $14.0 million in Q2 2021. This represents EBITDA (excluding asset impairments, depreciation and net foreign exchange gains) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $31.5 million (H1 2021: $23.5 million).

On-mine cost of $692 per ounce (Q2 2021: $715 per ounce).

All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) 1 of $925 per ounce (Q2 2021: $901 per ounce). The 3 per cent increase to the comparable quarter reflects the lower on-mine cost per ounce offset by higher administrative costs.

of $925 per ounce (Q2 2021: $901 per ounce). The 3 per cent increase to the comparable quarter reflects the lower on-mine cost per ounce offset by higher administrative costs. Basic IFRS earnings per share ("EPS") of 87.7 cents (Q2 2021: 21.1 cents).

Adjusted EPS of 56.2 cents (Q2 2021: 62.6 cents).

Net cash from operating activities of $16.7 million (Q2 2021: $12.7 million).

Net cash and cash equivalents of $10.9 million (Q2 2021, $16.7 million).

Total dividend paid in the Quarter of 14 cents per share paid in April 2022; a further dividend at the same rate of 14 cents per share was paid in July 2022.

Operating Highlights

20,091 ounces of gold were produced in the Quarter, 20 per cent higher than the 16,710 ounces produced in Q2 2021 and a new production record for any quarter.

38,605 ounces were produced in the First Half, 29 per cent higher than the 29,907 ounces produced in the first half of 2021.

Other highlights – Transaction to acquire the Bilboes gold project

On 21 July 2022, Caledonia announced that it had signed an agreement to purchase Bilboes Gold Limited, the parent company which owns, through its Zimbabwe subsidiary, the Bilboes gold project in Zimbabwe ("Bilboes" or the "Project") 2 . Subject to satisfaction of the conditions to completion, the total consideration for the acquisition will be 5,123,044 Caledonia shares, representing approximately 28.5 per cent of Caledonia's fully diluted equity, and a 1 per cent net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the Project's revenues.

. Subject to satisfaction of the conditions to completion, the total consideration for the acquisition will be 5,123,044 Caledonia shares, representing approximately 28.5 per cent of Caledonia's fully diluted equity, and a 1 per cent net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the Project's revenues. Bilboes hosts NI 43-101 compliant proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.96 million ounces of gold in 26.6 million tonnes at a grade of 2.29 g/t, measured and indicated mineral resources of 2.56 million ounces of gold in 35.2 million tonnes at a grade of 2.26 g/t and inferred mineral resources of 577,000 ounces of gold in 9.5 million tonnes at a grade of 1.89 g/t 3 .

. The feasibility study which has been prepared by the vendors indicates the potential for an open-pit gold mine producing an average of 168,000 ounces per year over a 10-year life of mine. Caledonia will prepare a feasibility study to identify the most judicious way to commercialise the Project (with regard to the availability of funding on acceptable terms).



Outlook

Increase production at Blanket Mine (“Blanket”) to the target of 80,000 ounces of gold per annum 4 , reduce operating costs and increase the flexibility to undertake further development and exploration, thereby safeguarding and enhancing Blanket’s long-term future.

, reduce operating costs and increase the flexibility to undertake further development and exploration, thereby safeguarding and enhancing Blanket’s long-term future. Satisfy the conditions to enable the completion of the acquisition of Bilboes Gold Limited and, thereafter, prepare a feasibility study to identify the most judicious way to commercialise the Project with regard to the availability of funding on acceptable terms. Restart the oxides operation at Bilboes under the terms of a tribute arrangement with a view to creating a cash-generative operation within approximately six months. Upgrade the NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resources at the Maligreen mining claims which are currently estimated to host approximately 940,000 ounces of gold in 15.6 million tonnes at a grade of 1.88g/t 5 . Commission the 12MWac solar plant, which is expected to provide 27 per cent of Blanket’s total electricity demand.

Continue to evaluate other investment opportunities in the Zimbabwe gold sector and elsewhere.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“This has been a terrific quarter and, indeed, half year with second quarter production of just over 20,000 ounces which set a record for any quarter. The first half of 2022 exceeded our expectations and we have now achieved our quarterly production target. Excellent production, along with a higher gold price and good cost control, has contributed to a 321% increase in IFRS earnings per share and a 31% increase in net cash from operating activities over the comparable quarter in 2021.

“In July, Caledonia announced that it had signed an agreement to purchase Bilboes Gold Limited, which is the holding company for a large, high-grade, open-pittable gold resource. We have followed the progress of the project for several years and believe that Bilboes is the premier gold development project in Zimbabwe, and indeed one of the best gold development projects in Africa.

“The completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions, but once achieved we can prepare a feasibility study to identify the most judicious way to commercialise the project with regard to the availability of funding on acceptable terms. Caledonia also intends to re-start the oxides operation at Bilboes under a tribute arrangement before completion of the transaction with a view to creating a cash-generative operation within approximately six months.

“Our immediate strategic focus continues to be on Blanket and we are on track to meet our target production of between 73-80,000 ounces of gold for this year, with first half production of 38,605 ounces of gold. We will also continue to reduce our operating costs and increase the flexibility to undertake further development and exploration, thereby safeguarding and enhancing Blanket’s long-term future.

“The proposed acquisition of Bilboes also builds on the recent acquisition of the Maligreen claims, where we continue to evaluate the existing geological information and are focused on increasing the confidence of the resource base. Caledonia will also consider other investment opportunities in the Zimbabwe gold sector within the constraints of its financing and management capacity.

“2022 has been an outstanding year so far and I would like to thank the team for their continued hard work.”

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)







3 months ended 6 months ended ($’000’s) June 30 June 30 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue 29,977 36,992 55,697 72,064 Royalty (1,503 ) (1,854 ) (2,792 ) (3,612 ) Production costs (12,362 ) (14,502 ) (25,219 ) (28,861 ) Depreciation (2,199 ) (2,639 ) (3,392 ) (4,702 ) Gross profit 13,913 17,997 24,294 34,889 Other income 7 1 30 3 Other expenses (3,883 ) (490 ) (4,141 ) (1,283 ) Administrative expenses (1,745 ) (2,908 ) (3,355 ) (5,279 ) Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain (345 ) 4,172 (72 ) 5,081 Cash-settled share-based expense (31 ) 57 (183 ) (310 ) Equity-settled share-based expense - - - (82 ) Derivative financial instrument gain/(expense) 7 41 (107 ) (1,697 ) Operating profit 7,923 18,870 16,466 31,322 Net finance costs (223 ) (175 ) (341 ) (291 ) Profit before tax 7,700 18,695 16,125 31,031 Tax expense (3,893 ) (5,314 ) (6,895 ) (10,033 ) Profit for the period 3,807 13,381 9,230 20,998 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 383 (852 ) 181 (159 ) Total comprehensive income for the period 4,190 12,529 9,411 20,839 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 2,694 11,378 7,244 17,318 Non-controlling interests 1,113 2,003 1,986 3,680 Profit for the period 3,807 13,381 9,230 20,998 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 3,077 10,526 7,425 17,159 Non-controlling interests 1,113 2,003 1,986 3,680 Total comprehensive income for the period 4,190 12,529 9,411 20,839 Earnings per share (cents) Basic 21.1 87.7 58.4 132.3 Diluted 21.1 87.7 58.4 132.3 Adjusted earnings per share (cents) Basic 62.6 56.2 114.2 118.8 Dividends declared per share (cents) 12.0 14.0 23.0 28.0





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) ($’000’s)



3 months ended

6 months ended

June 30

June 30

2021 2022 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 14,987 18,341 17,537 30,185 Interest paid (124 ) (59 ) (247 ) (89 ) Tax paid (2,134 ) (1,567 ) (2,598 ) (3,226 ) Net cash from operating activities 12,729 16,715 14,692 26,870 Cash flows used in investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (7,425 ) (13,011 ) (13,769 ) (22,745 ) Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets (784 ) (412 ) (974 ) (636 ) Realisation of Gold ETF 1,083 - 1,083 - Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary - - 340 - Net cash used in investing activities (7,126 ) (13,423 ) (13,320 ) (23,381 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (1,814 ) (2,700 ) (3,506 ) (4,488 ) Repayment of gold loan - (3,698 ) - (3,698 ) Acquisition of call option - (176 ) - (176 ) Term loan repayments (102 ) - (206 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (33 ) (39 ) (65 ) (79 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,949 ) (6,613 ) (3,777 ) (8,441 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,654 (3,321 ) (2,404 ) (4,952 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (12 ) (247 ) (18 ) (451 ) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 13,027 14,430 19,092 16,265 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 16,669 10,862 16,669 10,862 Summarised Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) ($’000’s) As at Dec 31 Jun 30 2021 2022 Total non-current assets 157,944 179,354 Inventories 20,812 20,535 Prepayments 6,930 3,518 Trade and other receivables 7,938 7,748 Income tax receivable 101 182 Cash and cash equivalents 17,152 10,862 Total assets 210,877 222,199 Total non-current liabilities 12,633 7,256 Lease liabilities – short term portion 134 127 Trade and other payables 9,957 12,761 Derivative financial liabilities 3,095 122 Income tax payable 1,562 3,327 Overdraft 887 - Cash-settled share-based payments - short term portion 2,053 813 Total liabilities 30,321 24,405 Total equity 180,556 197,793 Total equity and liabilities 210,877 222,199

_________________

1 Non-IFRS measures such as “on-mine cost per ounce”, “all-in sustaining cost per ounce” and “adjusted EPS” are used throughout this announcement. Refer to section 10 of the MD&A for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.

2 See press release dated July 21, 2022 entitled “Transaction to acquire the Bilboes gold project in Zimbabwe”.

3 Refer to the technical report entitled “BILBOES GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY” dated with effective date 15 December 2021 prepared by DRA Projects Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd and filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on July 21, 2022.

4 Refer to the technical report entitled “Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe” dated May 17, 2021 prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and filed by the Company on SEDAR on May 26, 2021.

5 Refer to technical report entitled "Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report on the Maligreen Gold Project, Zimbabwe" by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd dated November 2, 2021 and filed on SEDAR on November 5, 2021.