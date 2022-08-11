Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameAnnette Court
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChair/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 29 June 2019
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £22.441,181
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2022-08-11
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 