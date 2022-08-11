Absci Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Exceeded annual Active Program guidance with ten programs signed year-to-date



Executed strategic reorganization to extend cash runway into late-2025

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"As we pass the halfway point of 2022, our team continues to make excellent progress toward our stated objectives," said Sean McClain, founder and CEO. "Since becoming a public company one year ago, we have signed 13 discovery programs and continue to see momentum with adoption of our technology, reflected in the discovery deals we've signed each of the last three quarters. With ten new Active Programs for drug discovery activities signed year-to-date, we have already exceeded our guidance for the year. Furthermore, in light of current market conditions, we've recently undertaken a diligent strategic review of our operations to refine our focus on drug discovery value creation. This has led to some difficult staffing decisions as we've prioritized activities, but it has afforded us an extended cash runway and positioned us optimally to achieve our vision of fully in silico protein-based drug discovery."

Recent Highlights

Exceeded annual guidance of at least eight new Active Programs for 2022 with ten Active Programs for drug discovery activities signed year-to-date, bringing the total current number of Active Programs to 19.

Entered into a multi-program collaboration agreement with an undisclosed biotech partner operating in stealth-mode. The partner is focused on discovery and development of antibody-drug-conjugates initially for oncology indications and has developed novel, proprietary warhead linker chemistries that it will target to specified sites on subject antibodies by exploiting Absci’s Bionic™ protein non-standard amino acid incorporation technology.

Presented results of development of AI models for antibody optimization in an oral talk at the PEGS conference in May; the research was additionally selected for presentation at the 2022 International Conference on Machine Learning Workshop on Computational Biology in July. This research, along with our plan for continued manuscripts, further demonstrates our progress and leading role in the field of AI/ML drug discovery.

Strengthened executive leadership team, adding Denise Dettore as Chief People Officer and Jack Gold as Chief Marketing Officer.

Strategic Reorganization

Absci recently undertook a strategic review of operations to refine our focus on drug discovery value creation, yielding a comprehensive corporate reorganization. Absci is focusing on initiatives that reinforce progress toward our business inflection points, extending cash and cash equivalents sufficient to fund our operations into late 2025.

Internal R&D efforts will prioritize continued development of our AI-powered drug discovery platform and enhancement of our Bionic™ protein non-standard amino acid incorporation technology. As a result of this reorganization, Absci has undertaken actions to streamline its workforce, resulting in a reduction of headcount, in addition to the elimination of certain planned hires and capital expenditures.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 was $206.0 million, as compared to $252.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Research and development expenses were $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by growth in our team and related personnel costs, increased lab operation costs, and additional investments in platform expansion, including data initiatives and AI capabilities.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to personnel-related costs and other expenses related to operating as a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $28.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $41.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.

2022 Outlook

Absci now expects a net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $110 million for 2022. This includes one-time, time-based disbursements totaling $10.5 million from restricted cash associated with the Denovium and Totient acquisitions.

Absci Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Technology development revenue $ 636 $ 592 $ 1,090 $ 1,532 Collaboration revenue 366 136 731 259 Total revenues 1,002 728 1,821 1,791 Operating expenses Research and development 16,241 11,040 32,068 18,090 Selling, general and administrative 10,507 5,179 21,396 9,864 Depreciation and amortization 3,141 1,201 6,047 1,677 Total operating expenses 29,889 17,420 59,511 29,631 Operating loss (28,887 ) (16,692 ) (57,690 ) (27,840 ) Other expense Interest expense (211 ) (2,009 ) (406 ) (2,464 ) Other income (expense), net 148 (28,114 ) 273 (27,950 ) Total other expense, net (63 ) (30,123 ) (133 ) (30,414 ) Loss before income taxes (28,950 ) (46,815 ) (57,823 ) (58,254 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 270 5,617 (351 ) 6,094 Net loss (28,680 ) (41,198 ) (58,174 ) (52,160 ) Cumulative undeclared preferred stock dividends — (1,047 ) — (2,042 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (28,680 ) $ (42,245 ) $ (58,174 ) $ (54,202 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (2.39 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (3.13 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 90,669,499 17,641,147 90,471,950 17,312,437





Absci Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,021 $ 252,569 Restricted cash 15,017 10,513 Receivables under development arrangements 310 1,425 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,540 8,572 Total current assets 227,888 273,079 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,708 6,538 Property and equipment, net 54,890 52,114 Intangibles, net 53,308 54,992 Goodwill 21,335 21,335 Restricted cash, long-term 1,845 16,844 Other long-term assets 1,341 1,293 TOTAL ASSETS $ 366,315 $ 426,195 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,470 $ 8,385 Accrued expenses 17,054 17,434 Long-term debt, current 2,135 2,400 Operating lease obligations 1,584 1,502 Financing lease obligations 2,651 2,785 Deferred revenue 2,798 1,353 Total current liabilities 31,692 33,859 Long-term debt - net of current portion 7,125 1,124 Operating lease obligations - net of current portion 8,175 8,969 Finance lease obligations - net of current portion 1,818 3,231 Deferred tax, net 1,085 743 Other long-term liabilities 227 12,162 TOTAL LIABILITIES 50,122 60,088 Commitments (See Note 8) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 565,444 557,136 Accumulated deficit (249,199 ) (191,025 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61 ) (13 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 316,193 366,107 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 366,315 $ 426,195



