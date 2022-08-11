Marqeta Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages MQ Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Marqeta, Inc. (“Marqeta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MQ), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? In June 2021, Marqeta conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 45 million shares for $27. Since the IPO the stock has plummeted and on August 10, 2022, Marqeta closed at $11.05.

On August 11, 2022, Marqeta announced that their Chief Executive, Jason Gardner, will be stepping down. In addition to the CEO change, Marqeta said Chief Operating Officer Vidya Peters is leaving. Following this news, Marqeta stock was trading down over 18% in early morning trading on August 11, 2022.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.