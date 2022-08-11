New York, USA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eczema Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights | DelveInsight

The prevalence of eczema is rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for the treatment options. The market is driven by the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Eli Lilly and Company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Reistone Biopharma, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Eczema Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline eczema therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the eczema pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Eczema Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s eczema pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 110+ pipeline therapies for eczema treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for eczema treatment. Key eczema companies such as Kymab, BiomX, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Brickell Biotech Inc, Dermira, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, AOBiome, Kangstem Biotech, Devonian, VYNE therapeutics, BenevolentAI, Amytrx Therapeutics, Asana BioSciences, RAPT Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Shaperon, Allakos, KeyMed Biosciences, Ribon Therapeutics, Pfizer, Amgen, Evelo Biosciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, Biosion, LEO Pharma, Principia Biopharma, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Qurient, Eli Lilly and Company, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Hoth Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, KoBioLabs, and others are evaluating new eczema drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new eczema drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising eczema pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Amlitelimab, BX 005, LP 0145, GSK 1070806, AR 100, SCM AGH, SCD-044, BBI 02, Lebrikizumab, Benralizumab, UCB9741, ARQ-151 , si-544, KHK-4083 , ISB-830, B 244, FURESTEM-AD inj, PUR-0110, UCB-1381, FMX-114, BEN 2293, AMTX 100, Gusacitinib, RPT 193, CC 93538, HY-209, AK 002, CM 326, CM 310, RBN 3143, PF-07242813, Apremilast, EDP 1815, MEDI3506, Etrasimod, CMK 389, FB 825, ATI-1777, BSI 045B, LEO-152020, Rilzabrutinib, SHR0302, PRN-473, BTX-1204A, Q-301, Lebrikizumab, CBP 201, BioLexa, KT 474, KBL 697, and others.

, , and others. In August 2022, UNION therapeutics announced enrollment of the first patient in ADESOS Phase II b study of orismilast MR tablet in patients with atopic dermatitis. The purpose of the study is to identify the appropriate dose regimen for Phase III studies.

announced enrollment of the first patient in ADESOS Phase II b study of in patients with atopic dermatitis. The purpose of the study is to identify the appropriate dose regimen for Phase III studies. In August 2022, Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., announced that its innovative drug LNK01004 , had been approved by National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for clinical trials in the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD).

announced that its innovative drug , had been approved by National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for clinical trials in the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD). In June 2022, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals announced that it had initiated a research collaboration with Dr. Shawn Kwatra and Dr. Madan Kwatra from Duke University Medical Center to investigate the unique role of the IL-13Ra1 subunit , distinct from the role of other pathway components, in Type 2-mediated inflammatory diseases, specifically atopic dermatitis (AD).

announced that it had initiated a research collaboration with Dr. Shawn Kwatra and Dr. Madan Kwatra from Duke University Medical Center to investigate the unique role of the , distinct from the role of other pathway components, in Type 2-mediated inflammatory diseases, specifically atopic dermatitis (AD). In May 2022, Brickell Biotech, Inc. announced that the first subjects were dosed in the single ascending dose (“SAD”) portion of the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BBI-02 in healthy adult subjects and patients with atopic dermatitis (“AD”).

announced that the first subjects were dosed in the single ascending dose (“SAD”) portion of the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating in healthy adult subjects and patients with atopic dermatitis (“AD”). In April 2022, Eli Lilly and Company announced that Lebrikizumab Combined with Topical Corticosteroids showed significant improvements in disease severity for Atopic Dermatitis. Lebrikizumab significantly improved several areas of great importance to patients with atopic dermatitis, including skin and itch, in a pivotal combination trial that met all primary and key secondary endpoints

announced that Combined with Topical Corticosteroids showed significant improvements in disease severity for Atopic Dermatitis. Lebrikizumab significantly improved several areas of great importance to patients with atopic dermatitis, including skin and itch, in a pivotal combination trial that met all primary and key secondary endpoints In February 2022, FDA accepted for priority review the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for dupilumab (Dupixent, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi) as an add-on maintenance treatment for children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The eczema pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage eczema products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the eczema pipeline landscape.

Eczema Overview

Eczema (also known as atopic dermatitis) is most typically found in children, however, it can also occur in adults. People with the illness have dry, itchy skin that is prone to infection. Eczema is widely referred to as the "itch that rashes" because of dry skin that causes a rash when scratched or rubbed. The most important eczema treatment is skin hydration, followed by topical steroids for flare-ups. Eczema symptoms include a red rash or red areas of skin, particularly inside the elbow and knee folds, itching, and dry skin that can crack and bleed.

There are several factors that cause eczema. Genetics and Environmental factors are among the primary causes of eczema. Moreover, there are no particular tests used for eczema diagnosis.

A snapshot of the Eczema Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Lebrikizumab Eli Lilly and Company Phase III Interleukin 13 inhibitor Subcutaneous SCD-044 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Phase II Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonist Oral Amlitelimab Kymab/Sanofi Phase II OX40 ligand inhibitor Subcutaneous LP 0145 LEO Pharma Phase II Interleukin 22 receptor antagonist Subcutaneous PF-07038124 Pfizer Phase II Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitor Topical CBP-201 Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals Phase II Interleukin 4 receptor antagonist Subcutaneous BEN-2293 BenevolentAI Bio Phase I/II Tropomyosin-related kinase antagonist Topical AR100DP1 Arjil Pharmaceuticals LLC Phase I/II Immunomodulator Topical GSK 1070806 GlaxoSmithKline Phase I Interleukin 18 inhibitor Intravenous

Eczema Therapeutics Assessment

The eczema pipeline report proffers an integral view of the eczema emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Eczema Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule, gene therapy, antibodies, stem cell therapy.

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule, gene therapy, antibodies, stem cell therapy. Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: OX40 ligand inhibitors, Interleukin 22 receptor antagonists, Interleukin 18 inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonists, Interleukin 13 inhibitors, Cell death stimulant, DYRK kinase inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulant, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitor, CCR4 receptor antagonist, G protein-coupled receptor agonist, Janus kinase inhibitor; Syk kinase inhibitor, CD antigen inhibitor,Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; Janus kinase 3 inhibitor.

OX40 ligand inhibitors, Interleukin 22 receptor antagonists, Interleukin 18 inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonists, Interleukin 13 inhibitors, Cell death stimulant, DYRK kinase inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulant, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitor, CCR4 receptor antagonist, G protein-coupled receptor agonist, Janus kinase inhibitor; Syk kinase inhibitor, CD antigen inhibitor,Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; Janus kinase 3 inhibitor. Key Eczema Companies : Kymab, BiomX, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Brickell Biotech Inc, Dermira, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, AOBiome, Kangstem Biotech, Devonian, VYNE therapeutics, BenevolentAI, Amytrx Therapeutics, Asana BioSciences, RAPT Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Shaperon, Allakos, KeyMed Biosciences, Ribon Therapeutics, Pfizer, Amgen, Evelo Biosciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, Biosion, LEO Pharma, Principia Biopharma, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Qurient, Eli Lilly and Company, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Hoth Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, KoBioLabs, and others.

: Kymab, BiomX, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Brickell Biotech Inc, Dermira, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, AOBiome, Kangstem Biotech, Devonian, VYNE therapeutics, BenevolentAI, Amytrx Therapeutics, Asana BioSciences, RAPT Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Shaperon, Allakos, KeyMed Biosciences, Ribon Therapeutics, Pfizer, Amgen, Evelo Biosciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, Biosion, LEO Pharma, Principia Biopharma, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Qurient, Eli Lilly and Company, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Hoth Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, KoBioLabs, and others. Key Eczema Pipeline Therapies: Amlitelimab, BX 005, LP 0145, GSK 1070806, AR 100, SCM AGH, SCD-044, BBI 02, Lebrikizumab, Benralizumab, UCB9741, ARQ-151, si-544, KHK-4083, ISB-830, B 244, FURESTEM-AD inj, PUR-0110, UCB-1381, FMX-114, BEN 2293, AMTX 100, Gusacitinib, RPT 193, CC 93538, HY-209, AK 002, CM 326, CM 310, RBN 3143, PF-07242813, Apremilast, EDP 1815, MEDI3506, Etrasimod, CMK 389, FB 825, ATI-1777, BSI 045B, LEO-152020, Rilzabrutinib, SHR0302, PRN-473, BTX-1204A, Q-301, Lebrikizumab, CBP 201, BioLexa, KT 474, KBL 697, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Eczema Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Eczema Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Eczema Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Eczema Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Eczema Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Eczema Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Lebrikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company 8. Eczema Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 LP 0145: LEO Pharma 9. Eczema Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 GSK 1070806: GlaxoSmithKline 10. Eczema Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Eczema Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Eczema Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

