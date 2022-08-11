Freddie Mac Updates Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Debt Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today updated the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Debt Notes listed below (the “Notes”).



The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 2, 2022 (supplemented by Supplement No. 1, dated August 2, 2022, the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated August 2, 2022 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Deadline”), approximately $2,456 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Accordingly, Freddie Mac has updated the results as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security CUSIP Number ISIN Number Original Principal Amounts1 Percentage of Original Principal Amounts Tendered and Accepted2 Original Principal Amounts Tendered and Accepted3 STACR 2014-DN3 M-3 3137G0BK4 US3137G0BK46 $ 320,000,000 63.26 % $ 202,417,188 STACR 2014-DN4 M-3 3137G0CU1 US3137G0CU19 $ 312,000,000 54.41 % $ 169,764,477 STACR 2014-HQ2 M-3 3137G0CH0 US3137G0CH08 $ 74,378,952 13.15 % $ 9,778,626 STACR 2015-HQ2 M-3 3137G0FJ3 US3137G0FJ37 $ 95,000,000 59.96 % $ 56,961,000 STACR 2015-HQA1 M-3 3137G0GJ2 US3137G0GJ28 $ 120,788,000 37.30 % $ 45,048,469 STACR 2015-DNA3 M-3 3137G0GW3 US3137G0GW39 $ 262,586,000 39.52 % $ 103,781,587 STACR 2015-HQA2 M-3 3137G0HJ1 US3137G0HJ19 $ 92,800,077 50.76 % $ 47,105,511 STACR 2016-HQA1 M-3 3137G0JJ9 US3137G0JJ90 $ 217,529,411 39.27 % $ 85,433,996 STACR 2016-DNA2 M-3 3137G0JU4 US3137G0JU46 $ 458,898,000 74.84 % $ 343,439,000 STACR 2016-HQA2 M-3 3137G0KE8 US3137G0KE84 $ 224,208,400 74.68 % $ 167,448,200 STACR 2016-DNA3 M-3 3137G0KQ1 US3137G0KQ15 $ 245,167,829 51.75 % $ 126,885,245 STACR 2016-DNA4 M-3 3137G0LJ6 US3137G0LJ62 $ 133,160,580 36.40 % $ 48,467,225 STACR 2017-DNA1 M-2 3137G0MD8 US3137G0MD83 $ 56,150,615 33.88 % $ 19,023,500 STACR 2017-HQA1 M-2 3137G0NE5 US3137G0NE57 $ 248,734,197 71.22 % $ 177,157,386 STACR 2017-DNA2 M-2 3137G0NX3 US3137G0NX39 $ 197,356,753 99.49 % $ 196,356,753 STACR 2017-HQA2 M-2 3137G0PU7 US3137G0PU71 $ 182,505,321 97.97 % $ 178,805,321 STACR 2017-DNA3 M-2 3137G0QQ5 US3137G0QQ50 $ 42,896,976 94.59 % $ 40,576,974 STACR 2017-HQA3 M-2 3137G0RL5 US3137G0RL54 $ 80,403,206 18.05 % $ 14,515,000 STACR 2018-DNA1 M-2 3137G0TH2 US3137G0TH25 $ 33,827,983 10.27 % $ 3,472,983 STACR 2018-HQA1 M-2 3137G0UD9 US3137G0UD91 $ 616,500,000 68.08 % $ 419,737,121 Total $ 2,456,175,562

1 Original Principal Amounts have been adjusted to reflect reported exchange activity of MAC Notes or any Original Notes that are not identified as “Notes” under the Offer to Purchase into such “Notes” initiated during the tender offer period. Reported exchange activity results are final.

2 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

3 For STACR 2016-HQA1 M-3, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $18,076,910 tendered by Guaranteed Delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery deadline was 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are lead dealer managers, and Academy Securities, Inc. is co-dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free), or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4756 or (866) 309-6316 (toll free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

