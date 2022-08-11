Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV, the “Company”) a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.



“We are pleased with the continued progress during this past quarter”, said Mr. Jeffrey Bacha executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics, Inc. “Our lead optimization program being conducted in collaboration with the University of British Columbia is progressing as planned toward selecting lead compounds for advancement into human clinical trials.”

Summary Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

The Company commenced operations on March 25, 2021, concurrent with the closing of the qualifying transaction with Vincero Capital Corp. and began trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol RKV on April 1, 2021. At June 30, 2022, the Company had positive working capital of approximately $1.95 million.

For the three and six months ending June 30, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $715,975 and $1,427,928, respectively. Research and development expenses were $429,951 and $886,502 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. General and administrative expenses were $293,772 and $550,768 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Total cash expenses related to research and development and general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $527,771.





Selected Financial Information As at

June 30, 2022

$ Cash & cash equivalents 1,905,260 Working capital 1,950,612 Intangible assets 5,321,418 Total Assets 7,443,545 Total liabilities 171,515 Deficit 6,949,080 Total equity 7,272,030





Statements of net loss and comprehensive loss data: For the three months

ended June 30,

2022

For the six months

ended June 30,

2022

$ $ Research & Development 429,951 886,502 General and administrative 293,772 550,768 Net loss and comprehensive loss 715,975 1,427,928 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Operating cash burn 527,771 1,017,874 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 69,829,500 69,828,075



Rakovina Therapeutics’ financial statements as filed with SEDAR can be accessed from the Company’s website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Additional Information

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

