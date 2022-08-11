Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported second quarter 2022 financial and operating results and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release.



Total net revenue interest (NRI) production averaged 27.4 MMcfe/d (Working Interest of 31.4 MMcfe/d) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.





Realized natural gas prices of $6.81/Mcf including hedges ($6.88/Mcf excluding hedges) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.





Total revenues of $19.9 million ($17.9 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales, $2.0 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System)





Adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million for the quarter





Net cash provided by operations of $8.1 million and $15.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022





Free cash flow (FCF) before changes in working capital of $9.5 million and $13.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022





Cash at quarter end of $30.9 million ($31.5 million including restricted cash).





For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company returned a total of $6.1 million to shareholders - $4.6 million through the repurchase of 697,100 shares, representing a 3% reduction of outstanding shares as well as $1.5 million to shareholders through dividends.



Jason Stabell, CEO, commented, “The second quarter results reflect the strong back drop for commodity prices, particularly natural gas. Sequentially, revenues increased 46%, driven largely by an increase of 68% on realized natural gas prices. We remain largely unhedged with a pristine balance sheet (no debt) and robust liquidity including $30.9 million of cash and a $14.0 million undrawn line of credit.

During the quarter, we returned $6.1 million to our shareholders in dividends and buybacks. Through August 9, 2022, under our authorized NCIB, we have purchased 978,600 shares at an average cost of $6.35 of which 281,500 shares have been purchased since quarter end (avg. $5.88 per share). We have 204,810 shares remaining in our authorized NCIB.

I have been with the Company for only a short time, but I am very excited about the prospects ahead. We continue to maintain a lean organization focused on disciplined capital allocation. At current prices, we project our cash balances to continue to grow this year. For 2H22, we are well positioned to opportunistically invest in our project areas, purchase shares, and evaluate new opportunities.”

Financial and Operating Results

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Natural gas revenue $ 15,984,348 $ 5,106,922 $ 26,687,432 $ 11,439,021 Volume (MMcf) 2,324 2,548 4,675 5,014 Avg. Price ($/Mcf) $ 6.88 $ 2.00 $ 5.71 $ 2.28 Oil and other liquids revenue $ 1,931,488 $ 131,832 $ 2,707,729 $ 238,888 Volume (MBO) 27.6 3.2 42.5 6.9 Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $ 69.92 $ 41.68 $ 63.73 $ 34.58 Gathering system revenue $ 1,987,168 $ 1,851,095 $ 4,107,941 $ 3,853,252 Total Revenues $ 19,903,004 $ 7,089,849 $ 33,503,102 $ 15,531,161 Total Daily Production, Mcfe/d 27.4 28.2 27.2 27.9

Capital Expenditures

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This capital was mainly related to the drilling of three gross (0.03 net to EPSN) wells in Pennsylvania and the drilling of one gross (0.15 net to EPSN) and completion of one gross (0.11 net to EPSN) wells in Oklahoma.

Second Quarter Results

Epsilon generated revenues of $19.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Realized natural gas prices averaged $6.88/Mcf (excluding hedges) for Upstream operations in the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses for Upstream operations in the second quarter were $2.6 million.

Epsilon reported a net after tax income of $10.6 million attributable to common shareholders or $0.45 per basic and $0.44 per diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net after tax loss of $0.5 million, and $0.02 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Epsilon's Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $15.6 million as compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System gathered and delivered 16.7 Bcf gross of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 18.3 Bcf during the first quarter of 2022. Primary gathering volumes decreased 2.4% quarter over quarter to 11.3 Bcf. Imported cross-flow volumes decreased 22.1% to 5.4 Bcf as a result of the normal decrease in gas demand following the peak winter season.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(All amounts stated in US$)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 17,915,836 $ 5,238,754 $ 29,395,161 $ 11,677,909 Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,987,168 1,851,095 4,107,941 3,853,252 Total revenue 19,903,004 7,089,849 33,503,102 15,531,161 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 2,621,750 1,784,138 4,392,404 3,378,327 Gathering system operating expenses 171,495 173,547 330,706 364,494 Development geological and geophysical expenses 2,386 11,451 4,772 22,990 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 1,803,739 1,646,094 3,192,958 3,328,954 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (221,642 ) – (221,642 ) – General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 194,050 236,041 336,352 438,540 Other general and administrative expenses 1,465,143 2,048,300 2,636,275 3,375,461 Total operating costs and expenses 6,036,921 5,899,571 10,671,825 10,908,766 Operating income 13,866,083 1,190,278 22,831,277 4,622,395 Other income (expense): Interest income 21,945 8,904 37,166 16,717 Interest expense (745 ) (22,345 ) (16,064 ) (49,418 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 776,994 (1,827,334 ) (194,910 ) (1,361,993 ) Other (expense) income (61,713 ) (279 ) (67,119 ) 1,663 Other income (expense), net 736,481 (1,841,054 ) (240,927 ) (1,393,031 ) Net income (loss) before income tax expense 14,602,564 (650,776 ) 22,590,350 3,229,364 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,019,576 (165,751 ) 6,201,474 978,822 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 10,582,988 $ (485,025 ) $ 16,388,876 $ 2,250,542 Currency translation adjustments (19,150 ) 242 (13,748 ) (1,242 ) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 10,563,838 $ (484,783 ) $ 16,375,128 $ 2,249,300 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.45 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.09 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.44 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 23,576,746 23,779,205 23,627,015 23,862,749 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 23,822,123 23,779,205 23,796,166 23,941,340

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts stated in US$)

June 30, December 31, 2022

2021

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,945,605 $ 26,497,305 Accounts receivable 9,930,891 4,596,931 Fair value of derivatives 940,553 – Other current assets 240,998 569,870 Total current assets 42,058,047 31,664,106 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 145,697,537 138,032,413 Unproved properties 18,021,391 21,700,926 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (105,047,754 ) (102,480,972 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 58,671,174 57,252,367 Gathering system 42,566,495 42,475,086 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (33,995,327 ) (33,443,949 ) Total gathering system, net 8,571,168 9,031,137 Land 637,764 637,764 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 292,727 309,102 Total property and equipment, net 68,172,833 67,230,370 Other assets: Restricted cash 569,407 568,118 Total non-current assets 68,742,240 67,798,488 Total assets $ 110,800,287 $ 99,462,594 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 1,786,570 $ 1,189,905 Gathering fees payable 1,052,168 963,546 Royalties payable 2,471,969 1,853,508 Income taxes payable 2,410,790 1,098,425 Accrued capital expenditures 224,179 1,016,830 Other accrued liabilities 834,779 1,098,127 Fair value of derivatives – 239,824 Asset retirement obligations – 85,207 Total current liabilities 8,780,455 7,545,372 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 2,735,965 2,748,449 Deferred income taxes 10,224,766 9,905,440 Total non-current liabilities 12,960,731 12,653,889 Total liabilities 21,741,186 20,199,261 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Shareholders' equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 23,356,453 issued and 23,082,353 outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 24,202,218 issued and 23,668,203 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 127,093,520 131,815,739 Treasury shares, 274,100 at June 30, 2022 and 534,015 at December 31, 2021 (1,646,823 ) (2,423,007 ) Additional paid-in capital 9,171,555 8,835,203 Accumulated deficit (55,364,008 ) (68,783,207 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,804,857 9,818,605 Total shareholders' equity 89,059,101 79,263,333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 110,800,287 $ 99,462,594

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$)

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,388,876 $ 2,250,542 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,192,958 3,328,954 Loss on derivative contracts 194,910 1,361,993 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (221,642 ) – Settlement paid on derivative contracts (1,375,287 ) (27,460 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligation (118,259 ) (3,483 ) Stock-based compensation expense 336,352 438,540 Deferred income tax expense 319,326 230,863 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,333,960 ) 388,912 Prepaid income taxes and other current assets 328,872 (12,476 ) Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities 738,023 77,248 Income taxes payable 1,312,365 – Net cash provided by operating activities 15,762,534 8,033,633 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (162,445 ) (70,058 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (4,935,370 ) (1,557,869 ) Additions to gathering system properties (82,855 ) (79,419 ) Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment (1,234 ) (5,745 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties 200,000 – Prepaid drilling costs – 273 Net cash used in investing activities (4,981,904 ) (1,712,818 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares (3,956,403 ) (1,061,468 ) Exercise of stock options 608,787 – Dividends (2,969,677 ) – Net cash used in financing activities (6,317,293 ) (1,061,468 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,748 ) (1,242 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,449,589 5,258,105 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 27,065,423 13,836,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 31,515,012 $ 19,094,876 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income taxes paid $ 4,566,000 $ 1,074,025 Interest paid $ 33,885 $ 27,073 Non-cash investing activities: Change in unproved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ – $ (65,000 ) Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (1,097,247 ) $ 805,443 Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,554 $ (8,915 ) Change in prepaid drilling costs $ – $ 979,358 Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 7,666 $ (29,853 ) Non-cash financing activities: Change in share buybacks accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 598,419 $ –

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(All amounts stated in US$)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 10,582,988 $ (485,025 ) $ 16,388,876 $ 2,250,541 Add Back: Net interest expense (21,200 ) 13,441 (21,102 ) 32,701 Income tax expense 4,019,576 (165,751 ) 6,201,474 978,822 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 1,803,739 1,646,094 3,192,958 3,328,954 Stock based compensation expense 194,050 236,041 336,352 438,540 Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement (940,553 ) 1,735,674 (1,180,377 ) 1,334,533 Foreign currency translation loss (1,071 ) 279 4,331 611 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,637,529 $ 2,980,753 $ 24,922,512 $ 8,364,702

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(All amounts stated in US$)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,059,064 $ 2,408,765 $ 15,762,534 $ 8,033,633 Less: Net cash used in investing activities (Capital Expenditures) (2,120,991 ) (1,161,543 ) (4,981,904 ) (1,712,818 ) Free cash flow $ 5,938,073 $ 1,247,222 $ 10,780,630 $ 6,320,815 Changes in working capital 3,611,896 149,524 2,954,700 (453,685 ) Free cash flow before Changes in Working Capital $ 9,549,969 $ 1,396,746 $ 13,735,330 $ 5,867,130

Epsilon defines Free cash flow (“FCF”) as net cash provided by operating activities in the period minus payments for property and equipment made in the period. FCF is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that FCF is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. FCF should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of FCF is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations, payments made for business acquisitions, amounts spent to buy back shares, or pay dividends. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.