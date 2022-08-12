TDC NET Holding: Interim Financial Report H1 2022

- Revenue growth of 0.3% YoY, as increased revenue from mobility services and high-speed broadband more than outweighed lower revenue from legacy products
- EBITDA growth of 1.8% YoY, driven by improvements in gross profit margin despite rising costs for, among others, power
- Capital expenditures totalled DKK 1,454m, down by 4.0% YoY with continued high investments in fibre rollout and IT applications; 48k new homes were passed with fibre in H1 2022
- Halfway through 2022, TDC NET confirms our full-year guidance with a flat revenue development, low single-digit EBITDA growth and an investment level similar to 2021
- TDC NET entered a long-term secured infrastructure financing platform of EUR 3.3bn, partly replaced by EUR 500m in Sustainability Linked Notes. In addition, TDC NET obtained bilateral loans of EUR 100m
- TDC NET introduced a Fibre Activation Programme to be launched 1 October 2022, to incentivise migration to fibre, and announced changed broadband prices across technologies with effect from 1 January 2023
- During the Tour de France in Denmark, TDC NET applied future 5G technologies as part of the network was allocated to high-speed live TV transmissions while large crowds were using the network at the same time
- It was announced that CEO Andreas Pfisterer will leave TDC NET. Focus on improving the performance of the company remains
