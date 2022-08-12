Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc
LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30
Director and PDMR shareholdings
Following completion of the merger of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (“OT2”) with Oxford Technology VCT Plc (“OT1”), Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (“OT3”) and Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc (“OT4”) and the issue of new share classes by OT2 to the holders of shares in OT1, OT3 an OT4, the shareholdings of the directors and PDMR of OT2 in OT2 are as follows.
|Director
|OT2 share classes
|Total shares in OT2
|Percentage of total issued share capital of OT2
|OT1 Ordinary shares of 1p each
|OT2 Ordinary shares of 1p each
|OT3 Ordinary shares of 1p each
|OT4 Ordinary shares of 1p each
|
Richard Roth
Robin Goodfellow
David Livesley
Alex Starling
Lucius Cary
|
10,000
90,932
12,249
74,297
|
44,033
14,000
23,518
|
38,149
35,000
5,882
|
64,310
20,000
3,499
53,661
|
156,492
159,932
3,499
12,249
157,358
|
0.56%
0.57%
0.01%
0.04%
0.57%
Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466