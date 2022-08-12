Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc
LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Director and PDMR shareholdings

Following completion of the merger of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (“OT2”) with Oxford Technology VCT Plc (“OT1”), Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (“OT3”) and Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc (“OT4”) and the issue of new share classes by OT2 to the holders of shares in OT1, OT3 an OT4, the shareholdings of the directors and PDMR of OT2 in OT2 are as follows.

DirectorOT2 share classesTotal shares in OT2Percentage of total issued share capital of OT2
 OT1 Ordinary shares of 1p eachOT2 Ordinary shares of 1p eachOT3 Ordinary shares of 1p eachOT4 Ordinary shares of 1p each  
 

Richard Roth

 

Robin Goodfellow

 

David Livesley

 

Alex Starling

 

Lucius Cary

 		 

10,000

 

 

90,932

 

 

 

 

12,249

 

74,297		 

44,033

 

 

14,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,518		 

38,149

 

 

35,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,882		 

64,310

 

 

20,000

 

 

 3,499

 

 

 

53,661		 

156,492

 

 

159,932

 

 

   3,499

 

  12,249

 

157,358

 		 

0.56%

 

 

0.57%

 

 

0.01%

 

0.04%

 

0.57%

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466