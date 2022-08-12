Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Director and PDMR shareholdings

Following completion of the merger of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (“OT2”) with Oxford Technology VCT Plc (“OT1”), Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (“OT3”) and Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc (“OT4”) and the issue of new share classes by OT2 to the holders of shares in OT1, OT3 an OT4, the shareholdings of the directors and PDMR of OT2 in OT2 are as follows.

Director OT2 share classes Total shares in OT2 Percentage of total issued share capital of OT2 OT1 Ordinary shares of 1p each OT2 Ordinary shares of 1p each OT3 Ordinary shares of 1p each OT4 Ordinary shares of 1p each



Richard Roth







Robin Goodfellow







David Livesley







Alex Starling







Lucius Cary







10,000











90,932



















12,249







74,297



44,033











14,000



























23,518



38,149











35,000



























5,882



64,310











20,000











3,499















53,661



156,492











159,932











3,499







12,249







157,358







0.56%











0.57%











0.01%







0.04%







0.57%

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466