CPA Yukon: Three CPA students excel in national exam

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of Yukon and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate Julie Minor, Brianne Stanek, and Elreen Tungol for passing the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in May 2022. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.



“Congratulations to Julie, Brianne, and Elreen for successfully passing the CFE,” said Peter Woodruff, CPA, CA, chair of CPA Yukon. “Their success is especially significant given the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and on behalf of the CPA Yukon Board of Directors, I applaud them for their tenacity and welcome them to the ranks of Yukon’s CPAs.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“On behalf of everyone at the CPA Western School of Business, I congratulate the 3 hard-working individuals from the Yukon Territory who passed the CFE,” said CEO of the CPA Western School of Business Yuen Ip, MBA, CPA, CMA, PMP. “I wish each of them the very best as they move into the next stages of their careers.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA Yukon

The Chartered Professional Accountants of Yukon (CPAYT) is a member organization of CPA Canada, which represents more than 200,000 CPAs across the country. The CPA British Columbia is responsible for training, governing, and regulatory body for CPAYT members. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.