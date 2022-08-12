Venus Concept Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Summary & Operating Highlights:

Total revenue of $27.3 million, up $1.4 million, or 6%, year-over-year. U.S. revenue up 7% year-over-year. Total subscription and system revenue up 9% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders of $10.6 million, compared to net income of $0.4 million last year. Second quarter 2021 GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders included approximately $6 million of non-cash gain and bad debt recovery which did not benefit GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of $0.5 million last year.

On April 25, 2022, the Company announced the first patient treatment in a U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Company’s Aime™ next generation robotic technology for the treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles. Aime is a robotic platform designed to provide micro-coring for medical aesthetic applications.

On April 28, 2022, the Company announced that it received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market the Venus BlissMAX device (“BlissMAX”) with an expanded indication for use in new areas of the body and an increase in RF energy output.

Management Commentary:

“Second quarter total revenue results were below expectations driven by significant sales force disruption in a key market in the U.S.,” said Domenic Serafino, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “We experienced continued strong demand for Bliss and BlissMAX in our ‘Body Franchise’ and our ARTAS iX and Neograft in our ‘Hair Restoration Franchise’, and our sales team in the rest of the U.S. executed our focused sales strategy well, delivering 24% growth in subscription and system sales to U.S. customers in their respective regions in Q2.”

Mr. Serafino continued: “We have implemented a series of strategic initiatives and expect our focused commercial strategy, including prioritizing cash sales, and streamlined global operations to enhance the cash flow profile of our business and accelerate our path to long term profitability. We are also evaluating non-dilutive financing opportunities to enhance our cash position and balance sheet in the near term.”

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2022 Revenue by Region and by Product Type:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by region: United States $ 13,417 $ 12,571 $ 26,546 $ 23,086 International 13,849 13,257 27,126 25,339 Total revenue $ 27,266 $ 25,828 $ 53,672 $ 48,425









Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by product: Subscription—Systems $ 11,874 $ 12,787 $ 22,297 $ 21,324 Products—Systems 11,548 8,694 23,422 18,504 Products—Other (1) 3,080 3,314 6,577 6,369 Services (2) 764 1,033 1,376 2,228 Total revenue $ 27,266 $ 25,828 $ 53,672 $ 48,425





(1) Products-Other include ARTAS procedure kits and other consumables. (2) Services include extended warranty sales and VeroGrafters technician services. VeroGrafters technician services were discontinued in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues: Subscription—Systems $ 11,874 43.5 $ 12,787 49.5 $ (913 ) (7.1 ) Products—Systems 11,548 42.4 8,694 33.7 2,854 32.8 Products—Other 3,080 11.3 3,314 12.8 (234 ) (7.1 ) Services 764 2.8 1,033 4.0 (269 ) (26.0 ) Total $ 27,266 100.0 $ 25,828 100.0 $ 1,438 5.6

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased $1.4 million, or 5.6%, to $27.3 million, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in total revenue, by region, was driven by a 7% increase year-over-year in United States revenue and a 5% year-over-year increase in international revenue. The increase in total revenue, by product category, was driven by a 33% increase in systems revenue, partially offset by a 7% decrease in lease revenue, a 26% decrease in services revenue and a 7% decrease in products revenue. The percentage of total systems revenue derived from the Company’s subscription model was approximately 51% this quarter, compared to 60% in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased $0.3 million, or 2%, to $19.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 69.9%, compared to 72.5% of revenue for the second quarter of 2021. The change in gross profit was primarily driven by an increase in revenue in the United States driven by the Company’s hair restoration business. The change in gross margin was driven by changes in foreign currencies which depreciated relative to the U.S. dollar in the period.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $26.2 million, compared to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The change in total operating expenses was driven by an increase of $6.4 million, or 82%, in general and administrative expenses and an increase of $0.4 million, or 20%, in research and development expenses, offset partially by a decrease of $0.6 million, or 6%, in sales and marketing expenses. In addition, in the three months ended June 30, 2021, operating expenses included a bad debt recovery of $3.2 million due to a reactivation of accounts impacted by COVID-19 which did not repeat in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The prior year period also included a $2.8 million non-cash gain on forgiveness of government assistance loans which did not repeat in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million, compared to operating income of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.6 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to net income of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $5.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA income of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance:

The Company now expects total revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 in the range of $110 million to $113 million, representing an increase of approximately 4% to 7%, year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $105.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,540 $ 30,876 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,100 and $11,997 as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 46,754 46,918 Inventories 22,363 20,543 Prepaid expenses 2,169 2,737 Advances to suppliers 2,869 2,162 Other current assets 3,873 3,758 Total current assets 88,568 106,994 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables 26,724 27,710 Deferred tax assets 579 284 Severance pay funds 815 817 Property and equipment, net 2,395 2,669 Intangible assets 13,670 15,393 Total long-term assets 44,183 46,873 TOTAL ASSETS $ 132,751 $ 153,867 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 4,184 $ 4,913 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,449 19,512 Income taxes payable 690 294 Unearned interest income 2,884 2,678 Warranty accrual 1,173 1,245 Deferred revenues 1,800 2,030 Current portion of government assistance loans — 543 Total current liabilities 28,180 31,215 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 77,507 77,325 Income tax payable 582 563 Accrued severance pay 931 911 Deferred tax liabilities 58 46 Unearned interest income 1,433 1,355 Warranty accrual 437 508 Other long-term liabilities 227 348 Total long-term liabilities 81,175 81,056 TOTAL LIABILITIES 109,355 112,271 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 64,399,044 and 63,982,580 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 222,393 221,321 Accumulated deficit (199,583 ) (180,405 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 22,837 40,943 Non-controlling interests 559 653 23,396 41,596 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 132,751 $ 153,867









Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Leases $ 11,874 $ 12,787 $ 22,297 $ 21,324 Products and services 15,392 13,041 31,375 27,101 27,266 25,828 53,672 48,425 Cost of goods sold Leases 2,761 2,736 5,461 4,506 Products and services 5,459 4,375 11,402 9,968 8,220 7,111 16,863 14,474 Gross profit 19,046 18,717 36,809 33,951 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 9,487 10,114 19,390 17,968 General and administrative 14,249 7,828 27,343 19,993 Research and development 2,436 2,024 4,638 4,075 Gain on forgiveness of government assistance loans — (2,775 ) — (2,775 ) Total operating expenses 26,172 17,191 51,371 39,261 (Loss) income from operations (7,126 ) 1,526 (14,562 ) (5,310 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange loss 2,370 130 2,375 844 Finance expenses 1,034 1,161 1,957 3,046 (Loss) income before income taxes (10,530 ) 235 (18,894 ) (9,200 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (18 ) (7 ) 254 (7 ) Net (loss) income (10,512 ) 242 (19,148 ) (9,193 ) Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders of the Company (10,559 ) 377 (19,178 ) (8,882 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 47 (135 ) 30 (311 ) Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 64,130 54,088 64,059 53,917 Diluted 64,130 54,237 64,059 53,917

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before foreign exchange loss (gain), financial expenses, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Venus Concept Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA