XpresSpa Group Announces the Re-Opening of XpresSpa™ Location at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, announced the re-opening of one of its top-performing XpresSpa™ locations at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport’s Terminal 4.



Located in Terminal 4 near Gate B22, the re-opened XpresSpa will meet the needs of a new era of post-pandemic travelers—health-conscious air passengers seeking more self-care solutions and amenities—by providing traditional wellness services, such as neck and back massage, as well as state-of-the-art solutions incorporating technology that gives therapeutic relief with minimal intervention. The refreshed space also will offer a wider selection of retail products to help passengers manage their well-being while on the go.

"We are thrilled to re-open one of our most popular locations which offers a retreat for travelers seeking a more relaxing environment in one of the busiest airports in the world," said XpresSpa Group CEO Scott Milford. "As travelers return to airports, XpresSpa is dedicated to providing exceptional wellness experiences for people on-the-go. We thank our partners at JFK for their ongoing support and look forward to building on our success domestically and abroad as we continue to relaunch and debut new spas internationally.”

Ed Midgley, vice president of customer experience and commercial at JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, added, "The safety and wellness of travelers passing through Terminal 4 are of the utmost importance to us. Our partnership with XpresSpa further defines our commitment to adding the best brands to our terminal’s lineup and boosting traveler experience."

XpresSpa operates several other locations within JFK’s Terminal 4 including:

XpresCheck, which offers COVID-19 testing;

Treat, an upscale health and wellness center; and

XpresRecover, a retail location that offers pillows, massagers and stress relief items.



XpresSpa currently operates 26 locations globally. As part of the company's go-forward plan to extend its services and products across international lines, XpresSpa currently operates six international locations, three in Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and three in Schiphol Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands. Looking ahead, the company recently announced plans to open an XpresSpa location in Turkey’s Istanbul Airport beginning in September 2022 and expects to leverage its existing footprint in Gulf Cooperation Council countries to open additional operations in Abu Dhabi and across the region in 2023.

