Smart Mobility Market Size to Worth Around USD 250.3 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart mobility market size was valued at USD 57.88 billion in 2022. Increasing population with increasing demands and developed innovated technologies which gave rise to the smart mobility market. Smart mobility is basically explained as improved modes of transportation with developed technologies such as bike sharing, car sharing, bike commuting, drones system and many more. Improved transportation technology with cheaper rates, decreased pollution with less emission of the carbon dioxide. Improved solutions such as management of traffic, parking management, mobility management. Which gave rise to the market during the forecast period and helped the environment.



Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2020

The presence and development of advance technologies in the smart mobility with increasing demands and facilities provided by the government also helped to boost the smart mobility market growth. The market players involved and developed technologies improved the market.

Report Highlights

On the basis of solution , the traffic management segment accounted 31% market share in 2021. However, the parking management segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period.

, the traffic management segment accounted 31% market share in 2021. However, the parking management segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of element , the ride sharing segment accounted largest revenue share 36% in 2021, owing to its higher adoption. However, the car sharing segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period.

, the ride sharing segment accounted largest revenue share 36% in 2021, owing to its higher adoption. However, the car sharing segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of technology , the GPS segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2022 to 2030. However, the ride sharing segment dominated the market with highest revenue share in 2021

, the GPS segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2022 to 2030. However, the ride sharing segment dominated the market with highest revenue share in 2021 On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR 22% from 2022 to 2030. However, the North America region accounted 38% revenue share in 2021.

Regional Snapshots

The smart mobility market increased in the various regions with improved facilities to develop region with the new technology arrived. Asia Pacific region to be the highest region to rise the smart mobility market rate. Increased population with the increased demand from the market with developed solutions and advance technologies helped to boost the market growth.

North America also has shown the significant growth in the smart mobility market due increased demand from the customer and supply of the needs has driven the market in the region to grow high. The smart mobility market in different regions is expanding high because of the demands from the market and improved facilities.

Improved market in the regions such as India, China, Japan, Europe, France, Mexico, U.S, Canada, North America, Germany, U.K, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America and rest of the world helped to grow the market.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2020

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 48.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 250.3 Billion CAGR 20.09% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Share Holder North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players TOYOTA motor corporation, Excel fore, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ford Motor company, Siemens, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Qualix information System, Maas Gobal Oy, Tom Tom International N.V, Innoviz technologies

Market dynamics

Drivers

The smart mobility with improved developed technologies in mobility management helped to grow the market. The key market players introduced various developments in the smart mobility which helped to rise the market.

Smart mobility has introduced various types of transportation modes one is public transport and another is owned vehicle which is taken on rent. Improved elements such as ride sharing, bike commuting, car sharing and other. With improved solutions such as managing traffic, managing parking, mobility management.

Innovative technology in the smart mobility with the connectivity such as 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID, embedded system these advanced system in smart mobility market boosted the market at high peak.



Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people regarding the available of various transport modes improved in the smart mobility market hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Connectivity with the communicators such as driver, customer and supporters help to connect between them. Therefore, low internet connectivity may decrease the market growth so internet connectivity is of utmost important, along with that electrification system play a major role in the increasing smart mobility market. Power Generation is most important, less generating power may affect the smart mobility market.

Opportunities

The underdeveloped countries with improving smart technologies in different regions provided different facilities as per the requirements from the customer may improve the market growth in the countries. Rising population with increasing demands and rapid urbanization with increased revenue helped the market to boost the smart mobility market. Improved technology such as internet connectivity, cloud, wife wireless connection to share the data over smart mobile phones and transformation of information from one machine to another. Support, investment and facilities provided by the government for developing smart mobility market. The market players in the smart mobility developed technology increased the number of available technologies boosted the market growth.

Related Reports

Micro-mobility Market Research Report 2022 - 2030

Research Report 2022 - 2030 Shared Mobility Market Research Report 2022 - 2030

Research Report 2022 - 2030 Electric Mobility Market Research Report 2022 - 2030





Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Challenges

Decreased awareness among the people about the smart mobility technology services may hamper the growth of market. Availability of various transport options other than smart mobility may decrease the market. Very challenging task to aware the customers about the developed technology and benefits of smart mobility. Connectivity may challenge for the growth of the smart mobility market due to decreased internet connectivity may affect the smart mobility market growth rate.

Market Segmentation

By Element

Ride sharing

Car sharing

Bike commuting





By Solutions

Management of traffic

Management of parking

Management of mobility

Others

By Technology

3G and 4G

Wi-Fi

GPS

RFID

Embedded system

Others

By End User

Civil work

Business development

Academics

Municipal sectors

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2020

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R