American Humane Rescue Team Deploys to Flood-Ravaged Eastern Kentucky

Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has deployed to eastern Kentucky in the wake of catastrophic flooding that killed dozens of people and displaced thousands. American Humane’s Rescue Team, and the organization’s 50-foot rescue truck, rushed to the impacted area in early August as part of a coordinated effort with the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition (NARSC). Working on the ground alongside the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), American Humane is helping in the recovery of one of the state’s deadliest floods in decades.

“It’s our duty to go wherever needed to help families reunite with their lost pets and assist in the local recovery of devastating disasters like this one,” said American Humane president and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert. “Our Rescue Team is working tirelessly to help at-risk animals and people impacted by the flooding. We will do whatever we can to help bring a ray of hope to these resilient communities.”

The team is assisting local authorities and animal shelters in Perry, Knott, Letcher, Breathitt and Floyd counties to help rescue animals and provide relief to locals impacted by the disaster.

To support the American Humane Rescue team’s lifesaving work, please visit AmericanHumane.org.

