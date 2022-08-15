Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 8 August to Friday 12 August:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)110,453 2,123,726,322
8 August 202230020,631.33006,189,399
9 August 202230020,359.40006,107,820
10 August 202228020,590.93005,765,460
11 August 202228020,643.57005,780,200
12 August 202236019,962.72007,186,579
Total 8-12 August 20221,520 31,029,458
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,61120,414.117232,887,143
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)54,881 1,013,106,025
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)113,584 2,187,642,923
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)528,214 10,681,452,136
8 August 20221,20120,909.050025,111,769
9 August 20221,20120,669.690024,824,298
10 August 20221,12120,983.540023,522,548
11 August 20221,12121,006.620023,548,421
12 August 20221,44320,255.850029,229,192
Total 8-12 August 20226,087 126,236,228
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,88820,738.6607101,370,573
Bought from the Foundation*1,55020,738.660732,144,924
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)220,047 4,115,836,175
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)540,739 10,941,203,861

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 81,752 A shares and 413,552 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 32 2022 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 32 2022