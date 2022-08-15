English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 8 August to Friday 12 August:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 110,453 2,123,726,322 8 August 2022 300 20,631.3300 6,189,399 9 August 2022 300 20,359.4000 6,107,820 10 August 2022 280 20,590.9300 5,765,460 11 August 2022 280 20,643.5700 5,780,200 12 August 2022 360 19,962.7200 7,186,579 Total 8-12 August 2022 1,520 31,029,458 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,611 20,414.1172 32,887,143 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 54,881 1,013,106,025 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 113,584 2,187,642,923 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 528,214 10,681,452,136 8 August 2022 1,201 20,909.0500 25,111,769 9 August 2022 1,201 20,669.6900 24,824,298 10 August 2022 1,121 20,983.5400 23,522,548 11 August 2022 1,121 21,006.6200 23,548,421 12 August 2022 1,443 20,255.8500 29,229,192 Total 8-12 August 2022 6,087 126,236,228 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,888 20,738.6607 101,370,573 Bought from the Foundation* 1,550 20,738.6607 32,144,924 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 220,047 4,115,836,175 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 540,739 10,941,203,861

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 81,752 A shares and 413,552 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

