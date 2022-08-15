Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 8 August to Friday 12 August:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|110,453
|2,123,726,322
|8 August 2022
|300
|20,631.3300
|6,189,399
|9 August 2022
|300
|20,359.4000
|6,107,820
|10 August 2022
|280
|20,590.9300
|5,765,460
|11 August 2022
|280
|20,643.5700
|5,780,200
|12 August 2022
|360
|19,962.7200
|7,186,579
|Total 8-12 August 2022
|1,520
|31,029,458
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,611
|20,414.1172
|32,887,143
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|54,881
|1,013,106,025
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|113,584
|2,187,642,923
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|528,214
|10,681,452,136
|8 August 2022
|1,201
|20,909.0500
|25,111,769
|9 August 2022
|1,201
|20,669.6900
|24,824,298
|10 August 2022
|1,121
|20,983.5400
|23,522,548
|11 August 2022
|1,121
|21,006.6200
|23,548,421
|12 August 2022
|1,443
|20,255.8500
|29,229,192
|Total 8-12 August 2022
|6,087
|126,236,228
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,888
|20,738.6607
|101,370,573
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,550
|20,738.6607
|32,144,924
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|220,047
|4,115,836,175
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|540,739
|10,941,203,861
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 81,752 A shares and 413,552 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 August 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
