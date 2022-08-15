English Finnish

EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS AUGUST 15, 2022 AT 12.00 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Robert Ingman

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Evli Oyj

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18394/4/6

Transaction date: 2022-08-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1493 Unit price: 19.25 EUR

(2): Volume: 152 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 1750 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 250 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 4645 Volume weighted average price: 19.21607 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-08-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 18.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 53 Unit price: 18.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 37 Unit price: 18.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 53 Unit price: 18.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 151 Volume weighted average price: 18.47881 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-08-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 390 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 34 Unit price: 18.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 31 Unit price: 18.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(5): Volume: 35 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(6): Volume: 228 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(7): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 19.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(10): Volume: 16 Unit price: 18.9 EUR

(11): Volume: 810 Unit price: 18.85 EUR

(12): Volume: 54 Unit price: 18.95 EUR

(13): Volume: 47 Unit price: 18.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 6160 Volume weighted average price: 19.13337 EUR



Additional information:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com



Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.5 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.



