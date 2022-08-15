SONORO GOLD REPORTS UNDERGROUND CHANNEL SAMPLING PROGRAM AT CERRO CALICHE INCLUDING 2.0 METERS OF 7.863 GRAMS OF GOLD PER TONNE

VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from an underground channel sampling program recently completed at its Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. The program was conducted as part of the Company’s plan to develop a proposed heap leach mining operation as outlined in an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment dated June 23, 2022.



Figure 1: Channel sampling at south end of Cabeza Blanca

Samples were obtained from a historic underground tunnel at the Cabeza Blanca mineralized gold zone, located in the southwestern part of the property.

An electric rotary handheld saw was used to acquire 34 quality continuous channel samples of vein and breccia material. Saw cuts were approximately four to six centimeters (cm) deep cut perpendicular to the vein trend.

Highlights include 2.0 meters averaging 7.863 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”) across the vein with 3.5 meters averaging 3.071 g/t Au over the five saw cuts along the vein segment.

All reported intervals are true measured widths and all material was surface oxidized with the deepest samples collected approximately 25 to 30 meters beneath the terrain surface.

Results provide important geological data from a 100-meter section situated along the south end of the Cabeza Blanca vein zone as it enters the El Colorado mineralized zone.

The current resource estimate classified this 100-meter section as an inferred resource, but the underground sampling results, together with over 7,200 meters of new drilling data, will be included in an updated resource calculation being completed on the project.

Mel Herdrick, Sonoro’s VP Exploration, commented, “The data is a good example of continuity of gold mineralization which is coincident with the normal vertical and lateral variations we see when drilling. This detailed program also provided quality and unbiased sampling of the vein and part of the exposed mineralized wall allowing a more complete evaluation of gold mineralized volumes in this area.”

Kenneth MacLeod, Sonoro’s President and CEO, noted, “The underground channel sampling yielded valuable data that we anticipate will augment the data obtained from our recent surface sampling and drilling programs completed in the same area. As previously announced, an updated resource estimate is being prepared and will incorporate all geological data to date.”

John Darch, Sonoro's Chairman, added, "The positive results from the Cabeza Blanca South tunnel sampling program continue to highlight the intrinsic value of the project and underline the Board’s ongoing commitment to develop the proposed heap leach mining operation at Cerro Caliche.”

Tunnel Sampling Results

The Cabeza Blanca vein zone has average mineralized widths of up to 29 meters, inclusive of footwall and hanging wall mineralization. Two historic tunnels were developed in the 1950s along the Cabeza Blanca vein, with the northern tunnel continuing approximately 600 meters on a 10 northwestern trend and the southern tunnel continuing approximately 350 meters on a 15 southeastern trend to the El Colorado zone. The southern tunnel splays into two distinct tunnels at the midway point and the sampling program was completed in the eastern splay. The western splay was not sampled.

As illustrated in the image below, sampling occurred in three segments across 90 meters of the tunnel. Segment No. 1 is the southernmost and nearest to the mouth of the tunnel, Segment No. 2 is located about midway and Segment 3 is a raised area at the north end of the tunnel.

Figure 2: Underground tunnel segments and sample cuts

Samples from Segment No. 1 returned the lowest gold grades with the five sample cuts averaging 3.9 meters of 0.401 g/t Au.

Segment No. 2 returned the highest gold grades ranging from 0.624 g/t Au to 7.863 g/t Au, with the five sample cuts averaging 3.5 meters of 3.071 g/t Au. The highest assay value of 7.863 g/t Au was across two meters from a vein-perpendicular saw cut with continuation in the vein hanging wall, including two additional samples with veinlets and a composite 4.6 meters at 4.93 g/t Au.

Segment No. 3 returned gold grades ranging from 0.704 g/t Au to 4.086 g/t Au, with the five sample cuts averaging 1.86 meters of 1.789 g/t Au.

The samples agree with the longitudinal contoured mineralization projections of the zone. A longitudinal plot of the drill intercepts with greater than 0.15 g/t Au is shown below.

Figure 3: Longitudinal section illustrating contoured values

The widths of the intercepts from the drill holes are plotted where the vein is cut and values contoured. This illustrates a near horizontal continuity of mineralization across the length of the Cabeza Blanca vein zone. The near horizontal character of contoured gold intercept values may reflect original boiling horizons as the ground water levels may have varied. This is also supported by the presence of historic workings which were developed in higher grade contoured areas of the vein.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Channel samples were generated with an electric rotary handheld saw and chisel, and collected by hand in a catchment tarp below. The bagged samples were numbered and identified, and the site photographed after painting sample numbers on the ceiling. The samples were transported directly to the Bureau Veritis preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the laboratory, part of each sample is reduced through crushing, splitting and pulverization from which 200 grams is sent to the B.V. gold assay laboratory in Hermosillo. A portion weighing 30 grams undergoes fire assay for gold, with the resulting concentrated button of material produced then dissolved in acids and the gold is determined by atomic absorption. The remaining sample pulp material is sealed in paper bags and retained for additional analysis.

No QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Geologic Description

Cerro Caliche is located 45 kilometers east southeast of Magdalena de Kino in the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district of Sonora, Mexico. Multiple historic underground mines were developed in the concession, including Cabeza Blanca, Los Cuervos, Japoneses, Las Abejas, Boluditos, El Colorado, Veta de Oro and Espanola. Mineralization types of the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district include variants of epithermal low sulfidation veins and related mineralized dikes and associated volcanic domes. Local altered and mineralized felsic dikes cut the mineralized meta-sedimentary rock units and may be associated with mineralization both in the dikes and meta-sedimentary rocks.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on historic mines adjacent to or on Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of economic gold mineralization in the concessions held by the Company.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

