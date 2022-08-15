ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|08-Aug-22
|27,422
|€569.7954
|€15,624,929.46
|09-Aug-22
|28,655
|€545.2761
|€15,624,886.65
|10-Aug-22
|29,358
|€532.2137
|€15,624,729.80
|11-Aug-22
|28,565
|€546.9859
|€15,624,652.23
|12-Aug-22
|28,520
|€547.8557
|€15,624,844.56
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
