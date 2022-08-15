Navitas to Present Next-Gen Semiconductors at Taiwan Investor Fireside Chat

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, has announced its participation in the Taiwan Investor Fireside Chat hosted by Mesh Ventures. The virtual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 18th at 9:30 p.m. US EDT / Friday, August 19th at 9:30 a.m. in Taiwan.



GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging, with up to 40% energy savings, in half the size and weight. Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology integrate GaN power and drive, plus control, sensing, and protection to deliver simple, small, fast, and efficient performance. Customers include Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, OPPO, Anker, Amazon, and LG. With over 165 patents issued or pending and significant trade secrets, including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

Navitas’ co-founder and CEO, Gene SHERIDAN, and CFO Ron SHELTON will review recent product, application, and market developments with a short presentation and live ‘fire-side’ chat with Q&A. To participate, investors should register online via the Mesh Ventures website.

“This fire-side chat is an excellent opportunity for Taiwanese investors to access this next-generation GaN technology and interact with Navitas management in real-time,” said Edward CHYAU, Managing Partner at Mesh Ventures. “As an existing investor, we can speak from experience about how the Navitas team is dedicated to both company revenue growth and ensuring that customers benefit from this leading-edge, environmentally-beneficial technology.”

GaN power ICs have up to 10x lower CO 2 footprint than legacy silicon chips. The higher efficiency and smaller size of the end equipment mean that customers can accelerate progress on their own carbon net zero plans. As Navitas helps to “Electrify Our World™,” GaN is forecasted to address over 2.6 Gtons of CO 2 annually by 2050.

“Taiwan is an important focus for Navitas, with a strong manufacturing base for our GaN power IC, plus an established customer base,” said Gene Sheridan, Navitas’ co-founder and CEO. “This VIP meeting is an excellent chance to talk with members of the Taiwanese investment community to highlight our growth plans and expansion into new markets, such as consumer electronics and data centers. Overall, we estimate a $13 billion/year GaN electrification opportunity by 2026, and we are grateful to Mesh for this platform to meet with future-thinking investors.”

