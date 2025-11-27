Navitas Consolidates Asian Distribution, Signs Strategic Distribution Partnership with WT

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) and the Asian distribution giant WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (TW: 3036) have strengthened their strategic partnership to provide enhanced technical and supply chain services of the leading Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) power devices in Asia.

Under the terms of the partnership, Navitas has consolidated its franchised distributor base, and WT is allocating expanded technical and commercial resources. This combination will better support AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure and industrial electrification customers with its best in class, high voltage and high power wide bandgap semiconductor devices.

To ensure best-in-class service and responsiveness, WT will lead customer engagement and design-in activities, backed by robust regional logistics to ensure reliable product availability and fast delivery of Navitas products to its customers in Asia.

“As part our Navitas 2.0 transformation, we decided to massively consolidate our distribution network so we can better align to our high power growth markets and improve speed and quality of support. Our collaboration with WT strengthens our ability to serve customers that demand advanced high-power and high-voltage solutions,” said Alessandro Squeri, Vice President Global distribution, Operations & Transformation, Navitas. “WT’s market expertise and comprehensive distribution network will help accelerate the adoption of Navitas technologies in fast growing segments while allowing us to consolidate our distribution base in Asia.”

"WT brings not only exceptional technical support, but an extensive customer reach across Asia and a proven track record in power electronics," said Eric Cheng, Founder, Chairman and CEO, WT Microelectronics. "We are delighted to support Navitas as their preferred partner during this next phase of their growth."

For further information on the partnership and Navitas’s products please visit www.navitassemi.com



About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

