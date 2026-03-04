Navitas, EPFL to Demonstrate Novel Solid-State Transformer Solution for AI Data Center, Enabling 800 V DC Implementation

TORRANCE, Calif. and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), a leader in GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Europe’s most cosmopolitan technical university, announced exhibition of a 250kW SST solution at APEC 2026 in San Antonio Texas.

The Solid-State Transformer (SST) platform developed by the Power Electronics Laboratory of EPFL enables the grid architecture required by next-generation data centers, eliminating bulky low-frequency transformers while improving end-to-end efficiency. EPFL design uses single stage, modularized bridge rectifier SST topology for converting 3.3kV-AC to 800V-DC at 250 kW power and delivers enhanced performance and modularity. This is built using Navitas GeneSiC™ ultra-high voltage (UHV) 3300V and high voltage (HV) 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Trench-Assisted Planar™ (TAP) MOSFETs and modules. The SST demonstrator is developed as part of the Power Electronics Laboratory’s project HeatingBits, aiming to deploy and showcase the latest technologies inside the EPFL’s actual data center.

“This engagement with EPFL demonstrates how next-generation medium-voltage power conversion can directly address the growing energy and thermal challenges inside AI data centers,” said Paul Wheeler, VP & GM of the SiC business unit at Navitas. “By combining our 3300V and 1200V GeneSiC™ MOSFETs and modules with a novel single-stage solid-state transformer architecture and advanced real-time control, we are enabling a scalable 800 V-DC distribution approach that delivers higher efficiency from the grid to the rack while creating new opportunities for heat reuse.”

“This novel solid-state transformer platform provides a galvanically isolated, flexible, scalable, and efficient interface between the medium-voltage AC grid and an 800 V-DC data center architecture, while serving as a real-world experimental environment for advanced distributed control,” said Drazen Dujic, Associate Professor and Director of the Power Electronics Laboratory at EPFL. “By leveraging Navitas UHV and HV SiC MOSFETs portfolio, EPFL was able to optimize system performance for the highest efficiency and optimal design margins for system robustness and reliability."

APEC takes place from 22-26 March in San Antonio, TX. Representatives from both Navitas and the EPFL’s Power Electronics Laboratory will be available for further information at the Navitas booth #2027. Navitas can also be reached by email at info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

About EPFL

The École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) is a prestigious public research university in Switzerland, renowned for its excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. It offers education at Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral levels and is home to more than 500 laboratories, with students, professors, and collaborators of more than 120 nationalities. Located on the shores of Lake Geneva, it is a vibrant, cosmopolitan institution that consistently ranks among the top universities in the world. EPFL collaborates with an important network of partners, including other universities and colleges, secondary schools and gymnasiums, industry and the economy, political circles, and the general public, with the aim of having a real impact on society.

