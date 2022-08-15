Rigetti Computing Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its investor conference schedule for August and September 2022. During the period, management will take one-on-one meetings at the Needham & Co. Semiconductor, Jefferies Semiconductor, and Deutsche Bank Technology investor conferences. Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO, also will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology conference.



Further information regarding these events is included below.

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO

Wednesday, August 24, 2022, to Thursday, August 25, 2022

Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware & Comm Infrastructure Summit

Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO, and Brian Sereda, CFO

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Chicago, IL



Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO, and Brian Sereda, CFO

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Las Vegas, NV

Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat from 12:30-1:05 pm ET (9:30-10:05 am PT). Investors can listen to a live audio webcast of the event by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/news-events/events.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 160 people with offices in the United States, U.K., and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

