HFMA membership grows for 9th-straight quarter, hits another all-time high of more than 90,000

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a streak of nine-straight quarters of membership growth, HFMA has reached another all-time high of more than 90,000 members, the Association announced today.



Launched in 2018, HFMA’s Enterprise Solutions program has been a big driver of the 76-year-old organization’s growth. The program allows providers and other healthcare-related organizations to acquire memberships for their staffs. Having started from scratch, HFMA’s ranks now include 226 organizational memberships.

“We are pleased to continue on this trajectory of solid membership growth,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “These results reflect HFMA’s commitment to innovation and collaboration as key success drivers in today’s dynamic healthcare environment.”

Enterprise member organizations such as the Mayo Clinic often point to HFMA’s robust suite of tools and networking opportunities as providing major value for their healthcare finance employees.

“This is a time of rapid change around provider finances,” said Mayo Clinic Minnesota CFO Praveen Mekala. “All-inclusive access to industry-recognized professional certifications, virtual education and opportunities to collaborate with a vast network of peers make our HFMA Enterprise relationship a powerful asset for recruitment, and staff development and support.”

For more information about individual and enterprise membership options, please visit www.hfma.org/membership.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 90,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

(630) 386-2945

bdennison@hfma.org