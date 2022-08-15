FirstBank Closes Out Second Quarter with Sustained Growth and Top Workplace Ranking

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced continued growth in assets, deposits and income as part of its 2022 second quarter summary on the company’s holding and activities.



At the end of June, the bank’s total assets climbed to $28.7 billion, up 7 percent from the same period in 2021. Total deposits were $26.9 billion, exceeding last year’s second quarter total by 10.4 percent, and net income rose by 14.2 percent to $163.1 million.

FirstBank was once again named Best Bank in ColoradoBiz Magazine’s 2022 Best of Colorado Business Choice Awards, after being recognized in 2021. The bank was also deemed a Top Workplace by the Denver Post for the eleventh consecutive year and was recently named one of Arizona Republic’s Top Workplaces.

“As an organization, our goal is always to remain committed to providing excellent customer service,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “Our team members work tirelessly to bring our ‘banking for good’ tagline to life for customers and communities. Their hard work is evident in our strong financial performance heading into the back half of the year.”

In April, FirstBank partnered with the Arizona Alliance of Nonprofits to raise over $6 million for Arizona Gives Day , a 24-hour online giving campaign. The bank has helped raise more than $36 million for Arizona charities since the giving movement began in 2013.

