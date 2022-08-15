AMD Announces Upcoming Events for the Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the following events for the financial community:



Victor Peng, President of the Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group, will present at the Rosenblatt 2 nd Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT.

Ruth Cotter, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Human Resources and Investor Relations, will attend the Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will keynote at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 11:15 AM ET/8:15 AM PT.



A webcast of the presentations can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

Media Contact:

Drew Prairie

AMD Communications

512-602-4425

drew.prairie@amd.com

Investor Contact:

Suresh Bhaskaran

AMD Investor Relations

408-749-2845

suresh.bhaskaran@amd.com