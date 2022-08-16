Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fulgent, Generac, Atara, and Clariant and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT), Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA), and Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT)

Fulgent released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 4, 2022. As part of its release, the Company disclosed that the SEC is investigating certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This investigation comes after the DOJ issued a civil investigative demand to the Company “related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.”

Based on this news, shares of Fulgent fell by $3.34 per share, or 5.3%, to close at $59.86 per share on August 5, 2022.

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)

On June 22, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a short report on Generac alleging multiple claims. Spruce Point stated, “Among other alarming findings, we find evidence to suggest a sham revenue transaction at Off Grid Energy, its recent UK acquisition acquired by Pramac’s subsidiary. Even more concerning, we find evidence that to grow its residential solar business and compete against the likes of Tesla, Generac has engaged in a shady transaction with Sunnova, a company we previously profiled for its shoddy financial reporting, which we believe may have been designed to finance its own sales. Generac has also partnered with a large solar distributor named Powerhome (now Pink Energy) which multiple undercover investigations allege it has been misleading customers. Yet, Generac is still promoting the partnership, which we believe to be under FTC investigation.”

On this news, Generac stock fell sharply by $7.23, or 3.3%, during intraday trading, to close at $212.57.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)

On November 4, 2021, Atara issued a press release touting its T cell immunotherapy product candidate, ATA188. In this release, the Company claimed that there was "positive momentum around the ATA188 program" and "increasing awareness of and excitement . . . among the medical community and industry." Atara also made positive statements about ATA188 with regard to patients' sustained disability improvement and about Atara's progress with enrollment in Phase 2 efficacy and safety studies.

Then, on February 28, 2022, Atara issued a press release attached to their Form 8-K, providing an update on ATA188. The Company claimed that "a key data point at the time of the interim analysis will be EDSS [expanded disability status scale] improvement at six months for applicable patients. In the Phase 1 study, EDSS improvement at six months was >85 percent predictive of achieving sustained EDSS improvement at 12 months, the primary endpoint of EMBOLD [Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled study]."

On this news, Atara’s stock price fell from $12.85 per share to $10.21 per share the next trading day, as the market reacted negatively to this prediction.

On July 12, 2022, after the market closed, Atara announced the completion of its interim analysis of its phase 2 EMBOLD study for ATA188. The company stated: "Based on the analysis of the EMBOLD data available at the time of the IA [interim analysis], there was not a sufficient dataset to draw conclusions about the predictive value of six months EDSS improvement for 12 months EDSS improvement. The IDSMC [Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Committee] believes the six-month interim endpoint may be an inaccurate measure of the potential of this intervention in this condition."

On this news Atara’s stock fell $3.77 to close at $3.41 per share on July 13, 2021.

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY)

On February 14, 2022, Swiss chemical maker, Clariant AG, disclosed that it will delay issuing Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial results due an ongoing internal investigation into potential accounting fraud.

Clariant AG is investigating internal whistleblower complaints that the company has known about since September 2021, pertaining to booking issues aimed at boosting results to meet targets.

On this news, shares of Clariant AG ADR shares fell more than 14% in intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

