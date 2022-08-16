JULY VOLUME REPORT: STRONG PASSENGER RECOVERY, DROP IN CHANNEL FREIGHT MARKET

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS no. 24 - 16 August 2022

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in July 2022 were 6.2% below 2021. Activity was overall robust in freight markets except for parts of the Baltic Sea region and the Channel Dover Strait corridor.



North Sea volumes were overall below 2021 as UK routes were on level while routes between Sweden and the Continent were below 2021. The latter decrease was due to lower automotive and paper volumes as well as high activity for these segments last year in July. Volumes in the Mediterranean network continued to grow reflecting a high level of Turkish industrial production and exports.

Channel’s volumes were below 2021 following a decrease in total market volumes. Baltic Sea’s volumes were below 2021 due to the war in Ukraine. Volumes were mainly lower between Germany and Lithuania.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 0.6% to 43.6m from 43.9m in 2021-20.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased fivefold to 639k equal to 90% of volumes in July 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Transport segments recovered faster than leisure segments. The number of cars equalled 92% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 2.5m compared to 0.8m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019.





DFDS ferry volumes July LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 3,503 3,617 3,393 -6.2% 39,437 43,864 43,609 -0.6% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 239 118 639 443.3% 3,259 835 2,469 195.5% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The August 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 13 September 2022 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46





