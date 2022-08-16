Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Karri Alameri appointed as CEO of the Savings Banks’ Union Coop

English Finnish

16 August 2022 at 9:00 am

The Board of Saving Banks’ Union Coop has appointed acting CEO Karri Alameri (B.Sc. Economics, CEFA) as CEO of the Savings Banks’ Union Coop. Karri Alameri has worked at The Savings Banks Group since 2019. He has over thirty years of experience in domestic and international specialist and senior management positions in the finance sector. Appointment takes place immediately.

Additional information:

Pirkko Ahonen, Chairman of the Board, Saving Banks’ Union Coop

+358 50 407 0334

pirkko.ahonen@saastopankki.fi

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.