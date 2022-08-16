UPDATE ON MAISONS DU MONDE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

English French

NANTES – 16 August 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 8 August 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.



Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-Aug-22 FR0013153541 18,351 10.8261 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-Aug-22 FR0013153541 6,135 10.7914 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-Aug-22 FR0013153541 2,027 10.8168 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-Aug-22 FR0013153541 18,739 10.7262 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-Aug-22 FR0013153541 8,220 10.6906 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-Aug-22 FR0013153541 2,107 10.6852 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-Aug-22 FR0013153541 955 10.6860 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-Aug-22 FR0013153541 13,555 10.7453 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-Aug-22 FR0013153541 8,250 10.6771 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-Aug-22 FR0013153541 2,337 10.6882 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-Aug-22 FR0013153541 18,689 10.8291 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-Aug-22 FR0013153541 8,743 10.7928 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-Aug-22 FR0013153541 2,364 10.7952 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-Aug-22 FR0013153541 1,026 10.8106 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-Aug-22 FR0013153541 18,732 10.8346 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-Aug-22 FR0013153541 8,478 10.8509 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-Aug-22 FR0013153541 270 10.9471 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-Aug-22 FR0013153541 1,013 10.8481 TQEX

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

