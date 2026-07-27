PRESS RELEASE

Nantes, 27 July 2026

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 27 JULY 2026





SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE THE RESOLUTIONS RELATING TO THE RESTRUCTURING TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE CONCILIATION AGREEMENT





Maisons du Monde's Combined General Meeting was held on 27 July 2026 under the chairmanship of John Browett, in the presence of members of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors.

Shareholders representing 73.519% of Maisons du Monde's share capital were present or represented at the Combined General Meeting.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved all the resolutions submitted for their vote (with the exception of the resolution relating to capital increases reserved for employees), including in particular:

The approval of the Company's annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year, as well as the appropriation of earnings proposed by the Board of Directors

The approval of the restructuring transactions contemplated by the conciliation agreement as part of the refinancing of the Maisons du Monde Group (including the delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on a capital increase reserved for the consortium of new investors comprising Alteri Investors and Eicos Investment Group)

The appointment of Alteri Investors and Eicos Investment Group as directors, subject to the completion of the reserved capital increase

The presentation delivered during the Combined General Meeting, the detailed voting results and a video recording of the meeting are available on Maisons du Monde's corporate website at : https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance/ag



Financial calendar

25 September 2026 – First Half 2026 Results

23 October 2026 – Third Quarter 2026 Sales





About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a leading player in inspiring, affordable and sustainable home living. The Company offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home décor accessories across a variety of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel business model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates more than 50% of its sales through its digital platform and operates in nine European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com







Contacts

Investors Relations Media Relations Denis Lamoureux

dlamoureux@maisonsdumonde.com Pierre Barbe



Tel : (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com







Michelle Kamar

Tel : (+33) 6 09 24 42 42

michelle@source-rp.com









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