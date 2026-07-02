MAISONS DU MONDE : Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Vertou, July 2, 2026









Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document







Maisons du Monde announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document. The Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 2, 2026.





This 2025 Universal Registration Document (fiscal year ended on December 31, 2025) includes among other items:





the 2025 annual financial report, including the company financial statements of Maisons du Monde and the Group's consolidated financial statements;

the report prepared by the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

the reports of the Statutory Auditors;

the sustainability report as well as the certification report on this information;

information relating to the General Meeting of July 27, 2026.

The Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the Company’s website (https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org). The printed version may be received free of charge, upon request.





The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.







About Maisons du Monde





Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 9 European countries.







Contacts





Investor Relations





Denis Lamoureux,

CFO

investor.relations@maisonsdumonde.com Press Relations





Pierre Barbe

Tel : (+33) 6 23 23 08 51

pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com





Michelle Kamar

Tel : (+33) 6 09 24 42 42

michelle@source-rp.com





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