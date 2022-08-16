LiveView Technologies Ranks on the Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Third Consecutive Year

OREM, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. announced that LiveView Technologies (LVT) is No. 3840 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. LVT has shown consistent growth as it continues to advance its technology to reduce crime and protect people and property worldwide. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. The team at LVT is honored to be ranked again, as they have maintained a three-year growth of 129.6%.

“LVT’s mission is to make the entire world safer and more secure,” said Ryan Porter, CEO of LVT. “We’re honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. Our accelerated growth is a testament to the solutions we work tirelessly to provide, the value we place on forging strong partnerships with our customers every day, and the belief that we are realizing our mission one safer community at a time.”

While LVT’s solar-powered trailers with mounted cameras have become a common sight across the country at big-box retailers and construction sites, they are used far beyond these use cases. Various public and private sector customers currently deploy LVT systems and have seen results in reducing theft up to 69%, assisting in the arrest of a serial killer, 62% reduction in violent incidents, and $4 million in savings deterring illegal dumping.



“While theft-related savings and real-time site awareness are a significant benefit for many of our customers, preventing violent crime and saving lives are the most important goals of our company, and at the forefront of everything we do,” Porter added. “Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without our customers and team at LVT.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About LVT

LiveView Technologies (LVT) is an enterprise SaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety surveillance, IoT, and analytics gathering, processing, and delivery. LVT is trusted by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world, including companies in retail, emergency services, critical infrastructure, and more, to keep their properties safe. For more information, visit www.LVT.com .

