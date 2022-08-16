OTC Markets Group Welcomes Titanium Transportation Group to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TSX: TTNM; OTCQX: TTNMF), a leading North American freight transportation and logistics company based in Ontario, Canada with offices in several key U.S. markets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Titanium Transportation Group upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Titanium Transportation Group begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TTNMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practices corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“As we celebrate Titanium’s 20th anniversary in operations, we believe that our story is worth sharing on the international stage,” said Ted Daniel, Titanium’s CEO & Founder. “Trading on the OTCQX Best Market, OTC Markets Group’s premium market, is an important step for Titanium to enable transparent trading opportunities for both our U.S. investors as well as our growing number of U.S. employees that contribute to Titanium’s expanding U.S. logistics operations and overall success. By doing so, we expect to broaden investor recognition and enhance share value to all shareholders, on both sides of the border.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM".

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com