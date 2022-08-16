Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Market Report 2022: Amid the Pandemic, Market is Expected to Reach a Revised $7.3 Billion by 2026 - Big Data & Cloud Technology Seek to Expand Role

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dock and Yard Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Dock and Yard Management Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period.

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.5% share of the global Dock and Yard Management Systems market.

The market is poised to witness a robust growth over the next few years, primarily attributed to the growing demand for solutions that can streamline logistics, maximize logistics and operational efficiency of warehouses, and minimize costs and freight delivery time. Logistics management systems as well as technologies are continuously evolving in line with ever-evolving customer requirements.

Rising pressure on logistics companies for providing better services at much lower cost has resulted in an increased adoption and deployment of dock and yard management systems, as these systems facilitate in enhancing accuracy in warehouses and distribution centers, which in turn helps in reducing additional costs incurred during the operations at these facilities. There has been a significant growth in the volume of transported goods globally, which along with just-in-time operational models have placed a considerable amount of pressure on logistic hubs, such as shipping yards.

By Application, Transportation & Logistics to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The emergence of cloud technology is anticipated to revolutionize transportation and logistics management in the next few years, with more number of docks and yards globally increasingly focusing on utilizing these technologies for maximizing performance output and cost-efficiency.

Global market for Transportation & Logistics (Application) segment is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 13.9% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Transportation & Logistics segment, accounting for 30.4% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 16.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$423.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Technological advancements, growing digitalization, and increasing focus on enhancing the efficiency of supply chain management are some other key factors that are driving growth in the global dock and yard management systems market. The increased requirement for legal compliance with security regulations at docks and yards across the globe is also significantly boosting the demand for dock and yard management systems.

The rapid growth in the ecommerce industry, coupled with the growing demand for a fast delivery of goods for gaining a competitive edge, has created an increased demand for transportation and warehouse management systems. This in turn is anticipated to further propel the demand for dock and yard management systems over the next few years. In addition, the growing demand for automated and real-time approaches for management of logistics and warehouse operations are likely to augment growth in the market in the near future.



However, requirement of a high upfront cost for on-premises deployments and limited awareness regarding the benefits of advanced cloud-based offerings are expected to hinder the market growth in the near future. In addition, lack of system integration capabilities and scalability of handling the growing workload with increasing volumes of data is also anticipated to restrain growth in the market over the next few years.

Growing deployment of cloud-based dock and yard management systems in the warehouse and logistics sectors, especially among small- and medium-sized businesses, is likely to offer tremendous growth opportunity for the dock and yard management systems market in the near future.



What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Dock and Yard Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Disruptions Create Conductive Setup for Dock & Yard Management Systems

Focus on Contactless Services Augurs Well for Dock & Yard Management Systems

COVID-19-Led Social Distancing Needs Lead Yard Management to Automated Way

Pandemic Shines Light on Critical Relevance of Digital Yard Management Systems

COVID-19 Impact on Key End-Use Industries

Manufacturing & Machinery

Transportation & Logistics

An Introduction to Dock and Yard Management Systems

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Pandemic Provides Growth Impetus to Certain Markets

Select Trends Influencing the Market

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 279 Featured)

C3 Solutions Inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

HighJump Software, Inc.

Kaleris

Made4net LLC

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ProAct International Ltd.

Royal 4 Systems

Softeon Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Yard Management Software: Efficient Tool to Beat Supply Chain Glitches

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails Market Momentum

Challenges Making Yard Management Systems an Indispensable Lifeline for Yards

Salient Pain Points Presenting Lucrative Opportunities for Yard Management Systems

Companies Embrace Yard Management Systems to Augment Operational Efficiencies

Conjunction of Yard Management Systems & Drones: The Compelling Power of Two

Growing Integration of Technology in Dock and Yard Management Systems

Big Data & Cloud Technology Seek to Expand Role in Dock and Yard Management

Persistent Need to Augment Warehouse Management Augurs Well

Rising Demand for Warehousing & Logistics Services to Rev Up Opportunities

Growing Importance of Multi-Modal Transportation to Enhance Prospects

Healthy Trajectory in Logistics Domain Augurs Well

Robust Expansion in Retail Sector Favors Growth in Dock and Yard Management Systems Market

Uptrend in eCommerce Widens Business Prospects

Prevailing eCommerce Trends Set to Widen the Business Case

Parcel Post Volumes Escalate Amid Rise of Ecommerce Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Parcel Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgeoot

Attachment