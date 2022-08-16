Allegro MicroSystems to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, today announced that Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the following investor conferences:



Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Management will host conference calls with registered attendees throughout the day.

Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Location: Sofitel Magnificent Mile Hotel in Chicago, IL

Management will be available to meet in-person with registered attendees throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Allegro management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.