First Orion Featured on 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List, Continues Impressive Growth

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication and protection solutions for businesses and carriers, today announces its ranking on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing, privately-owned companies. First Orion ranked No. 4,257 on this prestigious list, No. 16 in Arkansas, and No. 4 in Little Rock, which can be viewed here.

First Orion’s Branded Communication solutions help companies restore their customers’ trust and increase engagement via the phone channel by empowering them to display their name, logo and reason for calling on the recipient's mobile device during the call and in the call log afterward. In the past year, the reach of its branded calling solutions grew to include over two-thirds of U.S. mobile consumers, equating to about 280 million devices. In addition, First Orion’s Communication Protection solutions serve phone carriers and call centers and shield hundreds of millions of consumers from bad actors by identifying more than 5 billion spam/scam calls each month.

“With over 400 employees worldwide and our efforts to position ourselves as the leader in branded communication, we are one of the fastest growing telecommunications technology providers,” said First Orion CEO Charles Morgan. “Being a people-first company is a core value, which drives us to create an award-winning team culture and work every day to provide exceptional mobile experiences and protect consumers from bad actors. This recognition from Inc. Magazine solidifies our team’s good work and where we are headed.”

Seven million businesses applied for the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Those that ranked, including First Orion, are within the top .07% of the fastest-growing private companies nationwide. First Orion has also received recognition from Great Places to Work and Arkansas Money & Politics’ Companies of Distinction, reaffirming its position as an industry leader for its innovative technologies and company culture.

“Year after year, our team is growing, our innovations are becoming greater, and our impact on mobile consumers is becoming more powerful,” said President and COO of First Orion Joseph Stinziano. “We’re fostering great partnerships with leaders in the telecom industry to serve mobile subscribers better. Our solutions work to positively improve businesses’ bottom lines, form engaging relationships with their customers , and put trust back into the phone call.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About First Orion

First Orion Corp. is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies and provides industry-leading branded communication and communication protection solutions to mobile carriers and businesses. Branded Communication solutions, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, empower consumers to connect over a branded and verified call and are used by hundreds of companies worldwide. First Orion’s Communication Protection suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers and processes more than 100 billion calls annually for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile Networks. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and growth. The 42nd annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful, private companies in the United States. Complete results and more information can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

