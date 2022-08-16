Pax8 Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the Fifth Consecutive Year

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it was recognized by Inc. for ranking number 552 on the annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Pax8 continues to exemplify rocketship growth, and it is incredible to earn a top spot on the Inc. 5000 five years in a row,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Our business growth and success can be credited to our people, global expansion of driving the digital transformation with innovative solutions for our partners, and empowering enterprises worldwide with cloud technology. The best is yet to come.”

Pax8’s journey to become the leading global cloud marketplace and expand its network from the Americas began in 2021 with business acquisitions of cloud-based service providers, Wirehive, Resello, Sea-Level Operations, and TVG. Subsequently, in April 2022, Pax8 launched its cloud marketplace in the APAC region. It recently acquired Umbrellar, a services-led Microsoft cloud solutions provider that offers cloud-managed services, migration, advisory services, and cloud procurement for over 1,000 New Zealand businesses. Pax8 currently partners with over 25,000 MSPs serving over 250,000 customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world's favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage technology solutions. Pioneering for the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 250,000 enterprises through its channel partners. Pax8 simplifies the cloud journey with its award-winning technology by reducing risks, growing business, and saving time and money enabling our partners to thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/

Media contact:

Melissa Gallegos, Communications Director at Pax8, email: mgallegos@pax8.com.