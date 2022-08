Societe Generale : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

French English

Paris, 16th August 2022

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

Societe Generale launched, on Monday 8th August 2022, an ordinary share buyback program for EUR 914.1 million for the purpose of shares cancellation. This buyback will be carried out by the end of the year.

This buyback has been preceded by a buyback of 1,000 ordinary shares for the purpose of exchange against Credit du Nord shares hold by minority shareholders of Credit du Nord subsidiaries (due to the merger of these subsidiaries by Credit du Nord) within the framework of the Credit du Nord / Societe Generale merger as of 1st January 2023.

These share buybacks will then be followed by a share buyback of 2.7 million ordinary shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation plan for the benefit of Group employees and executive directors.

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 17th May 2022, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They will be performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 08 to 12 August 2022

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/08/2022 FR0000130809 446 178 22,8653 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/08/2022 FR0000130809 49 947 22,8625 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/08/2022 FR0000130809 9 974 22,8631 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/08/2022 FR0000130809 9 975 22,8612 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/08/2022 FR0000130809 455 920 22,8777 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/08/2022 FR0000130809 39 944 22,8811 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/08/2022 FR0000130809 9 975 22,8788 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/08/2022 FR0000130809 9 938 22,8824 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/08/2022 FR0000130809 452 675 23,0163 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/08/2022 FR0000130809 40 000 23,0177 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/08/2022 FR0000130809 10 000 23,0165 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/08/2022 FR0000130809 10 000 23,0204 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/08/2022 FR0000130809 454 786 23,3761 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/08/2022 FR0000130809 30 000 23,3766 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/08/2022 FR0000130809 10 000 23,3786 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/08/2022 FR0000130809 10 000 23,3762 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/08/2022 FR0000130809 437 833 23,7028 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/08/2022 FR0000130809 40 000 23,7015 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/08/2022 FR0000130809 10 000 23,7017 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/08/2022 FR0000130809 10 000 23,7031 AQEU TOTAL 2 547 145 23,1631

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

