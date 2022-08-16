Colorful personalities rejoice! ChromaBand™ by Jostens® offers a vivid fresh take on class ring traditions.

Minneapolis, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who says class rings need to be classic? Jostens® heard the demand for a vibrant, modern, trend-forward class ring loud and clear. They’ve answered with Chromaband™, a brilliant new blend of color and form.

“We have heard from many of our students, through focus groups and surveys, the request for a modern, slim and fashion inspired class ring option.” Says Alyson Araque, Vice President of Merchandise & Creative at Jostens Corporate Headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “With ChromaBand, our students have the chance to express themselves through color, along with our more traditional personalized elements such as engraving, initials, curriculums, and interests.”

ChromaBand is offered in 35+ vivid hues, all but guaranteeing students a ring in their favorite shade. The vibrancy of ChromaBand comes from ceramic materials that are hand applied to the band. When heated under pressure, the ceramic is bonded to the metal. Jostens jewelers then meticulously polish each ring. The result is a shining & durable personal treasure.

Of course, the customization doesn’t stop with color selection. Center options include 60 distinct designs, providing ample opportunity to express personal interests and achievements. ChromaBand also comes with 1 or 2 lines of optional engraving on the inner band, perfect for capturing a school memory or a personal motto. Students may choose from ten metals for the band, with options ranging from White Lustrium® to 18k gold.

