Forward Solutions Expands Packaging Division with the Acquisition of Southeastern Distributor Sales

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions announced that it has completed the acquisition of Southeastern Distributor Sales of Greensborough, North Carolina. Southeastern Distributor Sales is an outsourced sales organization servicing packaging and janitorial distribution, and OEM companies with void fill products, stretch wrap, and cargo containment solutions. Southeastern Distributor Sales will form a new packaging brand under the Forward Solutions banner.



Joe Orednick, CEO of Forward Solutions said, “Not only does this addition to our service portfolio support our growth strategy in the packaging industry, but it also provides Southeastern Distributor Sales additional resources to better serve their customers.”

Southeastern Distributor Sales remains committed to providing outstanding sales representation and support for distribution and OEM customers who need innovative packaging solutions. Paul LaMachio, President of Southeastern Distributor Sales, said, “We are excited about expanding the service footprint for the Forward Solutions packaging division and leveraging their resources to grow our manufacturing partners.”

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions provides advanced services for evolving markets. The company’s portfolio includes Avision, Curate, OneSolution™, and Utility Sales Associates. Each of these divisions offers outsourced sales, marketing, and customer support services for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses more effectively. Allynt Solutions and C3Consulting™ offer consulting services for manufacturers, distributors, and commercial end-users. Forward Solutions brings focused expertise to facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, food service disposables, food service equipment, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, power utility, telecommunications, and packaging supply channels. For more information, please email gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com.

