Global Healthcare Biometrics Market to Surpass US$ 32,975.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Healthcare Biometrics Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Touch Biometrix, a fingerprint sensor developer, announced a market partnership with SystematicIC, an IC (Integrated circuit design) design house. Under this partnership, FAP60 sensor was launched in july. The 500ppi 3D image sensors will have a thin form factor coupled with a significantly lower cost of ownership than existing optical technologies.

Furthermore, in May 2020, NEC Corporation, a Japan-based multinational information technology and electronics corporation, NeoFace Thermal Express, which provided touchless screening, was introduced by NEC Corporation, which was created to identify high body temperatures and safety gear like facemasks.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as signing distribution agreements with governments of respective countries. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global healthcare biometrics market. For instance, on March 15, 2022, BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, expanded its commitment to creating a new standard of remote patient care with the commercial launch of its medical-grade BioButton Rechargeable wearable device. The new BioButton Rechargeable device allows for continuous multi-parameter monitoring of a broad range. The device’s comprehensive set of leading indicators allows for the early identification and detection of adverse trends to improve patient monitoring safety and efficacy.

Among application, the logical access control segment is expected to account for a major revenue share by 2030. Logical access control is a major application for biometric identification, authentication, accountability, and authorization protocols. For instance, on February 25, 2022, rf IDEAS, a manufacturer of credential readers for authentication and logical access, announced that it is partnering with ID Research and development, Artificial Intelligence -based company, to bring its market biometric authentication and anti-spoofing products to the rf IDEAS portfolio. This partnership will help expand rf IDEAS biometric offerings as a reseller of ID Research and development market biometric software solutions.

Among region, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global healthcare biometrics market owing to increasing launches of medical biometric systems in North America by major players in global healthcare biometrics market. For instance, on January 6, 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, a manufacturer of electrical and electronic products and systems, announced the launch of its HealthCam scanning technology, that performs touchless, line-of-sight monitoring of vital signs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). A working prototype of HealthCam allows individuals to stand in front of the camera scanner and see their body temperature, respiration rate, blood oxygenation, and heart rate.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global healthcare biometrics market include BIO-key International, Fujitsu Limited., 3M Cogent, Inc., MorphoTrust, Imprivata, Inc., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., Toshiba Medical System Corporation, NEC Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Biometrics, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Application: Logical Access Control Transaction Authentication Physical Access Control

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Technology: Face Recognition Iris Recognition Hand Recognition Voice Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Vein Recognition Signature Recognition

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Clinical Laboratories Healthcare Institutions

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S Canada Europe By Country U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



