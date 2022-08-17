English Finnish

TULIKIVI CORPORATION INSIDE INFORMATION 17 AUGUST 2022 AT 4:00 PM

Tulikivi is revising its guidance for 2022 upward: Net sales are expected to be between EUR 38 and 42 million, and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially on 2021

Previous guidance for 2022 (published on 6 May 2022): Net sales are expected to increase in 2022, and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve on 2021.

Tulikivi is now revising its earlier estimate of the 2022 comparable operating profit and net sales upward. The net sales in 2021 were EUR 33.5 million and the comparable operating profit was EUR 2.7 million. According to the new estimate, net sales in 2022 are expected to be EUR 38 to 42 million and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially on 2021. The improved outlook is based on exceptionally good continued order intake from abroad and Finland.

