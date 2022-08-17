Matik Announces New Integrations with Gainsight and Hubspot to Help Customer Success Teams Automate the Creation of Data-Driven Presentations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matik , an automation platform for data-driven content, today announced new integrations with both Gainsight and Hubspot. Customer success teams can now easily connect Matik to Gainsight and Hubspot, and Matik will query the data within these platforms to automate the creation of data-driven content, like QBRs, renewal decks, business cases, and much more.



Gainsight and Hubspot are two of the most popular platforms among customer success teams, and house critical data around account details, product usage, and customer health. With Matik, teams can automatically transform this data into metrics, text, charts, tables, and images that personalize presentations and PDFs. Content generated by Matik (including the data and visuals of tables and charts) can be edited after it’s created using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint.

“In today’s economic downturn, customer retention is a critical part of business survival. We empower customer success teams to show the value of their product through data-driven storytelling,” said Nikola Mijic, Matik Co-Founder and CEO. “Integrating Gainsight and Hubspot with Matik enables teams using those platforms to build compelling presentations that showcase product usage and ROI in just minutes, instead of days or even weeks. It also means that these teams can now scale these impactful pieces of content to more accounts.”

With all its data source integrations, Matik does not ingest data but queries it instead, making implementation and maintenance simple. Without any additional lift, teams can easily create multiple presentations and PDFs with personalized data for different accounts. All content generated through Matik is compatible with Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint.

About Matik

Matik is a platform that automates the creation of data-driven content, and makes it easy for anyone to tailor data and content to their specific audience. With Matik, teams can pull personalized metrics, text, charts, and tables directly into presentations and PDFs—just tell Matik who the content is for, and Matik will query the data and create the content. Established in 2019, Matik is setting out to make data accessible to all people, regardless of their technical level. To learn more, please visit www.matik.io.

