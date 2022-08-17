ADT Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Jeff Likosar named President, Corporate Development and Chief Transformation Officer



Ken Porpora to succeed Likosar as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today announced two changes to its executive leadership.

Jeff Likosar has been named President, Corporate Development and Chief Transformation Officer, after serving more than five years as ADT’s Chief Financial Officer. In this newly created role, Likosar will have responsibility for corporate strategy, business development, partnerships, pricing and product strategy, and organizational transformation.

Ken Porpora has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Likosar. Porpora has been with ADT for nearly 25 years, holding leadership roles across finance, sales, marketing, and operations. Porpora will have responsibility for all finance functions, including financial planning and analysis, treasury, operational finance, financial reporting, internal audit, tax, and investor relations.

“At our investor day in March we shared a bold and strategic long-term vision for ADT — a transformational plan that drives growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flows to strengthen our financial performance,” said ADT President and CEO Jim DeVries. “We have an extraordinary foundation in place, and the strength of our entire ADT leadership team positions us well to continue driving growth and delivering superior results.”



