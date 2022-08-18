OTC Markets Group Welcomes Base Carbon Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Base Carbon Inc. (NEO: BCBN; OTCQX: BCBNF), a company that provides capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Base Carbon Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Base Carbon Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BCBNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We believe trading on the OTCQX Market is another important milestone helping to provide substantial public exposure as we continue to move forward with our primary objective to develop high quality carbon reduction projects and aid corporations in their path towards net zero,” said Base Carbon Inc’s CEO, Michael Costa.

Securities Law USA acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Base Carbon Inc.

Base Carbon is in the business of providing capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon seeks to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and developmental resources to carbon projects globally and, where appropriate, will endeavour to utilize technologies within the evolving carbon industry to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com